BTS agency BigHit Music reportedly confirms person in new CCTV footage is Suga; HYBE responds if rapper will leave group

New CCTV clip is of Suga

On Wednesday, DongA Ilbo released CCTV footage. According to the report, a person was seen riding an electric seated scooter around 11.10 pm on August 6. In the clip, he didn't drive very fast, but as he turned left near his building, he toppled and fell. However, he got up and picked up the vehicle as well.

This incident took place near the main gate of the Nine One Hannam apartment. A few police officers who were walking nearby approached him. Koreaboo, citing TV Daily, has now said that the BTS agency has confirmed that the man in this footage is Suga. DongA Ilbo’s footage refuted JTBC’s initial report on August 7. It showed a person speeding towards Namsan along the road opposite the Nine One Hannam complex.

The new video showed that Suga returned home along the sidewalk near the Nine One Hannam wall. It is in the opposite direction from the one shown in the JTBC video. The type of vehicle and route are also different from what was reported earlier, as per Koreaboo.

HYBE reveals if Suga will exit BTS

Another report by the same portal said that HYBE dismissed reports and rumours of Suga leaving BTS. Citing YTN, Koreaboo reported that HYBE said, "Talk of Suga leaving BTS is nonsense. We will apologize and work harder to resolve the conflict among fans."

What happened with Suga

The incident took place last week when Suga was returning home, drunk, on his electric scooter. The police had said the rapper was found lying on the ground alone after he fell off his scooter on the streets of Yongsan district in Seoul. The next day both Suga and BigHit Music apologised to fans with statements on Weverse.

The police began a criminal investigation. Suga’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level was 0.227%, which is eight times the legal limit. The 31-year-old rapper is serving as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in South Korea.