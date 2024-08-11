Suga leaving BTS over drunk driving case, getting called by police, delay in group reconvening in 2025? Here's the truth

What steps will be taken now?

As per the report, given BTS’ dynamics, the move to withdraw Suga from the group ‘is not on the table’. The report also said that Suga was ‘deeply introspecting about this incident’. It also reported that the comeback of BTS in 2025 after the members’ discharge from the military is "unlikely to be deterred".

Suga likely to be called to police station

According to another Sports Chosun report, Suga might be called to the police station regarding the investigation. The Yongsan Police in Seoul "plans to call Suga to the police station soon to investigate the circumstances of his drinking and the amount of alcohol he drank".

The date hasn't been set yet as it needs mutual coordination nor has Suga received a request from the police to appear. The police has begun administrative proceedings to revoke Suga's license.

What happened with Suga

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Suga was returning home drunk in his electric scooter. The police had said the rapper was found lying on the ground alone after he fell off his scooter on the streets of Yongsan district in Seoul.

Suga has apologised to fans

The next day both Suga and BTS agency BigHit Music apologised to fans with statements on Weverse. The 31-year-old rapper, who is serving as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in South Korea, said the police had fined him and revoked his license following the incident.

The police have begun a criminal investigation. Suga’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level was 0.227%, which is eight times the legal limit. The Yongsan Police also confirmed that the electric scooter he was riding was a “motorised bicycle,” which meant that Suga could face criminal investigation similar to the DUI of an automobile, as per Koreaboo.