My Hero Academia Chapter 430: Exact release date, time and more

The countdown for the popular manga series My Hero Academia has begun. As the conclusion to the story of Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya’s story comes closer, fans cannot wait to watch if the writer Kohei Horikoshi will be able to give it a satisfactory end or not. The next episode in the manga series will be out soon as the MANGA Plus platform announces the official date. While the manga might be coming to an end, fans still have a lot of content to look forward to with the release of the third film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: You’re Next. My Hero Academia chapter 430 will be released on Monday, August 5, 2024, at midnight JST.(@MHAOfficial/X)

When will My Hero Academia Chapter 430 be released?

According to the announcement made by Shueisha’s MANGA Plus on its official website, chapter 430 will be released on Monday, August 5, 2024, at midnight JST, as reported by Sportskeeda. The chapter will be accessible to international audiences on Sunday, August 4. The release time will vary depending on the region. Fans can refer to the schedule provided below to ensure they catch the next chapter right on time.

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Sunday, August 4, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Sunday, August 4, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, August 5, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Monday, August 5, 2024

The new chapter of the manga will be available to read on the MANGA Plus platform, which sponsors the official release of new My Hero Academia chapters. Fans can also utilise platforms such as Viz Media’s website or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app to access the latest chapters.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Chapter 430?

Amid the anti-manga piracy activities in Japan which might lead to a complete end of the release of verifiable spoilers, here is what can be expected from the next chapter. With the conclusion of the manga knocking on the door, readers are divided about the end of Deku’s story. While some are content with what he has achieved so far and ready to consider this as the end of his journey, others are holding onto the hope that he will regain One for All and end up as a Pro Hero.

What is sure to come out of Chapter 430 is a heavy focus on Deku’s feelings and thoughts after the war and processing the loss of One for All.