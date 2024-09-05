Deepfake mayhem: Squid Game 2 actor Park Gyu Young is the latest target of disturbing South Korean porn scandal

K-drama actor Park Gyu Young (Celebrity, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Sweet Home, Squid Game Season 2) is the latest victim of the ongoing deeply distressing nationwide deepfake porn scandal. In the wake of the surging illegal instances of synthetically produced video content, her agency, Saram Entertainment, issued an official statement on Tuesday, saying they “will respond to this matter with utmost seriousness,” The Korea Times reported. Park Gyu Young is one of many famous actors being welcomed to the second season of Squid Game.

“We will continue to take a firm stance against any illegal activities related to our actors. We deeply appreciate the proactive reports and concerns from our fans,” the official statement continued. The South Korean artist management label also represents Girls' Generation's Choi Soo Young, Extraordinary You actor Jung Gun Joo, Squid Game Season 1's Jung Ho Yeon and XO Kitty's Choi Mon Young, to name a few artists.

The disturbing trend particularly exploded in these past two months as countless artists from the K-entertainment industry were featured in explicit deepfake videos. In light of the unwarranted breach of privacy, netizens have labelled the unfortunate development“The New Nth Room.” Multiple renowned female celebrities, including much-loved K-pop idols, have also been targetted, as AI is being abused to superimpose idols' faces on uncensored content of a pornographic nature.

K-pop fans have been vehemently rallying for strict action against the surge of this unsettling trend that even lists underaged female idols on search results.

Other South Korean entertainment agencies ready to take legal action against deepfake videos of artists

In addition to Park Gyu Young's company speaking up against the issue, JYP Entertainment, recently announced its plans to initiate legal action against these troubling AI-generated videos of TWICE members.

Their official statement, released on August 30, reads: "We are gravely concerned about the recent spread of deepfake (AI-generated) videos involving our artists.

This is a blatant violation of the law, and we are in the process of collecting all relevant evidence to pursue the strongest legal action with a leading law firm, without leniency.

We want to make it clear that we will not stand by while our artists’ rights are violated and will take decisive action to address this matter to the fullest extent possible."

Similarly, girl group (G)I-DLE's agency, CUBE Entertainment, recently issued a similar warning. “We will take strong legal action with no leniency against those who create and distribute deepfake content.”

Two days ago, YG Entertainment—home to K-pop groups BLACKPINK, BABYMONSTER, and 2NE1—also posted an announcement in the wake of the upsetting trend of breaching artists' privacy: "We are seriously concerned about the ongoing creation and circulation of inappropriate deepfake content (AI-based synthetic videos) involving our artists.

We are continuously monitoring these extensive and malicious illegal activities, actively working to remove and block such content. We are also pursuing all possible legal measures, including criminal proceedings, to address these issues.

We are committed to firmly and rigorously responding to any illegal acts that significantly harm the dignity and reputation of our artists."