‘Monster rookie’, Babymonster's BATTER UP becomes the fastest K-Pop debut MV ever beating popular 4th gen group

BABYMONSTER’s debut single, BATTER UP, swung for the fences and hit a grand slam, becoming the fastest-ever K-Pop group debut music video in the process. Even though they faced criticism for having a subpar stage presence, the K-pop rookie group, which made its debut under YG Entertainment, has grown into one of the strongest fifth-generation groups. The band has now scripted history on YouTube with their recent achievement. Read on to know more. BABYMONSTER(YG)

Inside BABYMONSTER's record-breaking debut

On December 15, the K-pop group, which includes members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita (with Ahyeon currently on temporary hiatus), achieved a historic milestone for the fastest debut song views in K-pop history. YG Entertainment revealed that as of 3:23 a.m. KST on that day, BABYMONSTER's debut single BATTER UP had exceeded 100 million views on YouTube.

The upbeat summer-themed song BATTER UP, which was first released on November 27 at midnight KST, accomplished this incredible glory in just a little over 18 days and 3 hours.

BABYMONSTER’s recent achievements

With an astounding 22.59 million views in just one day, BATTER UP became an overnight success and set a new record for the most views in a single day for a K-pop debut song. The track's success extended to conquering the iTunes Song Charts in 21 countries, claiming the top position globally. It also left an impression on the U.S. Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, landing at 101st and 49th, respectively.

Fans raise concern over BABYMONSTER's future

YG Entertainment's inclination to overshadow the uniqueness of the rookie group by leading them down the BLACKPINK road has become a matter of concern for the fans. The group, yet to make live stage appearances or join reality shows, mirrors the early trajectory of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Concerns regarding YG's debut approach have been raised by fans' lack of marketing and social media interaction, especially given the competitive environment with groups like IVE, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, and NewJeans.