Squid Game season 2 release date announced with new Olympics-themed teaser. Watch

Netflix has just announced that Season 2 of Squid Game will premiere on December 26, 2024 followed by a final season coming up in 2025. The thriller-drama that became the biggest viral sensation of 2020 is back. Squid Game is coming back with a second season and a third one will be the last.

This news was conveyed to fans all over the globe, through a heartfelt letter written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the executive producer, writer and director of the series. The announcement came with a teaser of a track race, not for a medal, but for survival. As bodies fall, the Frontman prepares the audience for the real game about to begin. (Also read: Mai Whelan, winner of Squid Game: The Challenge, finally receives her prize of $4.56 million)

The official synopsis:

Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, once again helms the series as director, writer, and producer. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1 with an impeccable list of new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an rounding out the ensemble of colorful characters in the new season.

Dong-hyuk's note

The director's note read, "The real game begins. It's been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season. On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, "Wow, I can't believe I'm back in the world of Squid Game." It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well.

"Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn't seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We'll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you're excited for what's to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone.”