Major K-pop stars give India a chance: EXO's Suho and Sistar's Hyolyn to headline K-Wave Festival 2024; dates out!

Significantly famous K-pop artists are gradually warming up to their Indian fan following by confirming stellar appearances at music festivals in the subcontinent. Adding to that excitement, Missing Crown Prince and EXO's Suho has confirmed his Indian debut at the K-Wave Festival 2024 this October. Additionally, SISTAR's Hyolyn is set to return in her first major outing in the country since her online special guest appearance at the KPOP India Contest 2021. Suho, leader of the iconic boy group EXO, and Hyolyn, ex-SISTAR member, are set to headline the 2024 K-Wave Festival in India this October.(Instagram)

Organised by Skillbox, the musical extravaganza is set to return to Bengaluru (October 20), adding Mumbai (October 18) as a new destination on the map.

Showering fans with all things Hallyu, the 2024 edition of the K-Wave Festival will positively influence mainstreaming the K-pop presence in India, a country brimming with expansive and diverse fandoms.

Yesteryear's events have paved the way for the country to welcome the EXO leader with open arms. The event's press statement reads, “Suho’s visit to India marks a significant milestone in the Indian K-pop scene, as he becomes the first SM Entertainment artist to perform in the country.”

“His performance is more than just a showcase of his immense talent; it also symbolises a new era of possibilities for K-pop in India. […] Suho’s groundbreaking presence sets the stage for what we hope will be the first of many SM Entertainment acts to grace India in the future.”

Tickets are available here: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/business/k-wave-festival-2024.

A few other K-pop artists who left fans starstruck in India

K-pop idol Kim Woo Jin and rookie girl group X:IN graced the groundbreaking inaugural festival in 2023. They're not the only South Korean musicians who flew to India for unforgettable gigs. The Rose and Eric Nam also joined the star-studded lineup for Lollapalooza India this year, before which GOT7's Jackson Wang took the first Lolla stage in India in 2023.

In yet another heart-stopping development connecting K-pop idols to India, GOT7's BamBam is also set to take the country by storm with his first-ever Indian fan-signing event on December 15, 2024.