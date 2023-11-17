close_game
Ma Boy singers SISTAR19 confirms comeback after 11 years; Hyolyn x Bora kicks off new K-pop chapter

Ma Boy singers SISTAR19 confirms comeback after 11 years; Hyolyn x Bora kicks off new K-pop chapter

ByAditi Srivastava
Nov 17, 2023 07:56 AM IST

SISTAR19, the renowned K-pop subgroup of Bora and Hyolyn, is making a long-awaited comeback in January 2024. With a promise of revamped choreography and singing

Hyolyn and Bora are back!! The explosive K-pop duo returns with a bang, having not been seen in almost a decade. On November 17, SISTAR19—the much-awaited SISTAR subgroup featuring Bora and Hyolyn—officially declared their return, and the internet couldn’t be any happier.

Sistar19

Hyolyn and Bora to make comeback as SISTAR19

After 11 years of long wait, Hyolyn and Bora who made their debut with the smash Ma Boy confirmed their comeback on November 17. As per the reports, the duo will be making their January comeback. It is expected that Hyolin who has already pursued a solo career as a female vocalist, will lead the way in her group, but Bora is determined to highlight her abilities even more.

More about SISTAR19

The group is renowned for its songs like Gone Not Around Any Longer, Touch My Body, LONELY, and more, was formed in 2011 and was the sole subunit of Starship Entertainment. The group consisted of only two members Bora(rapper)and Hyolyn (vocalist). When in 2017, Sistar (the official band) disbanded, the sub-group also called it quits. In 2019, the duo even bagged a major nomination at the 2013 World Music Awards.

The return date of January 2024 has not revealed any further details about the music, ideas, or themes that will be delivered alongside the performers. Hyolyn and Bora are completely revamping everything, including the choreography and singing, to give the group a more cutting-edge look.

Fans are happy for the classic reunion of the singers. Many took to social media to express their excitement. A fan wrote “As the voice of kpop I speak for everyone when I say that we are all highly anticipating SISTAR19’s comeback after an extremely long time and that it is guaranteed to be an absolutely amazing song on par with classics such as Ma Boy and Gone not around any longer”, others said “I’m so happy for SISTAR19’s comeback! They are my ultimate bias group!”, “That's exciting news! SISTAR19 making a comeback after 11 years is sure to be a treat for fans. Looking forward to their return in January.”

New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
