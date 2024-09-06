BTS' RM says ‘we paved the way’ after Megan Thee Stallion collab: Fans express mixed opinions

BTS member RM has officially released his song ‘Neva Play’ with American music artist Megan Thee Stallion. He announced the release on his Instagram story, tagging Megan Thee Stallion, and writing, “For Asia, man, we paved the way.” The post included the song's preview on Spotify, encouraging fans to go on the app and enjoy the newly added music. However, his statement eventually stirred uproar all over the internet. BTS RM and Megan Thee Stallion release Neva Play.(Instagram)

What are fans saying about RM's statement?

Within a few hours of Neva Play’s release on YouTube, fans everywhere were excited to spill their thoughts on the collaboration. Many expressed interest in RM's statement, which he posted a few hours ago on his Instagram story. BTS fans believe this might be asserting that the boy band has “paved the way” for Asian artists globally and created a new market.

A Twitter/X user commented, “These men have been thoughtfully humble for YEARS it's about damn time they start claiming it.” Another fan agreed with his words and wrote, “AND HE'LL SAY IT AGAIN.” Someone commented, “No matter how much y'all hate this man, one thing yall can't deny is that he is one of the few real rappers in kpop.”

Many users have criticised the artist for taking all credit in making K-pop a globally recognised music industry. However, others have been defending their beloved idols, ensuring they get recognition for their struggles.

A fan defended RM and noted, “They got mad at him when he agreed to it on Weverse live so he went ahead and eternalised it in a song i know thats right.” In support of the group, someone wrote, “BTS has been humble for 11 years, never claiming their title out of respect. Now, it's time for them to be loud and proud about it, losers can cry.”

Another fan expressed, “It's the way Namjoon (RM) is making his antis research about Asian artists and everyone Asian in the industry right now, further proving his point. His power is insane.”

All about Megan Thee Stallion and RM's collaboration

The song can be called a blend of cultural rap music. RM, formerly Rap Monster, is a creative lyricist and music artist from South Korea, renowned for being a part of the boy band BTS. His collaboration with the enigmatic American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has marked an important moment for rappers in Asia and globally.

On August 30, 2024, BTS officially reposted Stallion's post on their Twitter/X account and wrote, “Coming Soon!” The post included the emoji of a horse linking it to Stallion's name, an 'x’ indicating a collaboration and a purple heart – a sign that fans associate with BTS. This teaser was enough to get fans excited for an unexpected crossover.

Both artists blended their music styles in the song. While Megan added her signature bold-styled rap, RM stuck to a more soothing side to the song with his deep voice. RM's segment adds an edge to the energetic beats of the song, making it a dance-worthy music video. He raps, ‘Smooth like criminal, off to digital/ Y’all done looked so pitiful.’

It is to be noted that we only see an animated version of RM while Megan is seen in a red outfit stealing the spotlight. The music video is made to look like a fictional world, which involves anime-inspired structures and plot.