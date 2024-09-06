BTS' J-Hope pays 125 crore in cash for two luxury apartments in Seoul: Report

BTS member J-Hope is said to have bought two luxury apartments at Aper Hangang in Seoul. According to a Bizhankook report, J-Hope became the owner of the two properties in July. The total price of the two units is ₩20 billion (around ₹126 crore). (Also Read | BTS' Jin talks about J-Hope's discharge from military) BTS member J-Hope owns four houses.

Where does J-Hope live?

In June, J-Hope had purchased a penthouse for ₩12 billion in cash. His home is a duplex with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. As per the report, it has an exclusive area of ​​83 pyeong (273.86 sq m) and a supplied area of ​​110 pyeong (361.09 sq m). The contract for this purchase was signed on June 3, 2020. The ownership was transferred on June 10 this year.

Additionally, J-Hope signed a contract for another unit on the lower floor of the Aper Hangang penthouse on June 23, 2020. He got the ownership on July 26 when he paid the balance in full. It is a single-story structure with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has an exclusive area of ​​70 pyeong (232.86 sq m) and a supplied area of ​​91 pyeong (299.68 sq m).

The current market price of a high-rise unit in Aper Hangang is ₩11-12 billion. J-Hope reportedly didn't take a loan and is estimated to have purchased the two apartments with over ₩20 billion in cash.

How many houses does J-Hope own?

Currently, J-Hope is the owner of four luxury homes--two in Aper Hangang and the other two in Tree Maze. Aper Hangang houses 26 units. Many celebrities, including actors Kim Go-eun, Gong Yoo, Soo Ae, Jang Yoon-jung and Do Kyung-wan, have also bought houses there.

What is J-Hope doing these days?

J-Hope is currently serving in the South Korean military. He joined the mandatory service on April 18, 2023, and is likely to get discharged in October 2024. Recently, BTS member Jin interacted with fans on Weverse after he was discharged from the military. Reacting to a fan comment about the rapper, Jin wrote, "Wow, Hope-ah, there's not long left. You have to work hard, too, after you come out. I rested for exactly one day after I was discharged."

Currently, RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook are also serving in the military. BTS hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.