BTS' Suga unstoppable amid DUI scandal; scores hit after hit despite no new releases: ‘Messed with wrong fandom’

BTS' Suga continues to dominate the charts, even without releasing new music. His solo work, under the moniker Agust D, has been experiencing a resurgence thanks to the dedicated fandom who have been championing his older tracks. BTS's Suga performing in Seoul during his first solo world tour, 'Suga Agust D Tour' (2023).(Instagram / agustd)

On September 4th, The Last from his debut mixtape, Agust D, reached a Billboard milestone topping the World Digital Song Sales Chart for the first time since its release eight years ago. This is just one of many chart-topping achievements Suga has garnered amid his recent DUI scandal boosting his career counts.

BTS Suga is charting new peaks on digital music rankings

BTS's Suga has achieved two new chart hits in the UK this week, according to Forbes on September 5th. His songs The Last and Polar Night have both entered the Official Singles Sales and Official Singles Downloads charts for the first time. Fans seem to be purchasing these tracks in almost equal quantities, as they are ranked side-by-side on both charts.

The Last made its debut on the charts at No. 55 on the Official Singles Sales list and No. 54 on the Official Singles Downloads list. On the other hand, Polar Night, which following SUGA's recent interrogation related to DUI, rose to No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart on August 23, also made its first appearance at No. 56 on the Official Singles Sales list and entered the Official Singles Downloads chart at No. 55.

Suga has been on these charts before, but only with a few songs. With these two new hits, he has collectively increased his total number of chart appearances. Including these new entries, Suga now has five solo hits on the charts.

Suga demonstrates global dominance

After Suga's drunk driving case hit the news, his fans rallied around him with a huge show of support. Earlier in August, his stage name, Agust D saw a major boost, with his albums D-DAY, D-2, and his debut album all climbing the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart. Tracks from D-DAY, like Snooze, Haegeum, and The Last, which were part of his world tour, made a strong comeback.

By August 24, Agust D made history as the only artist with five songs hitting #1 on the iTunes Country Charts worldwide, and The Last even reached #1 on the U.S. iTunes Chart for the first time. These are just a handful of records, that Min Yoongi aka Suga garnered in just a month.

Fans say, ‘messed with wrong fandom’

Amidst a climate where many Korean celebrities face backlash for scandals like DUI, Suga's career seems largely unaffected. Many believe that the Korean media intentionally sensationalized the incident when Yoongi was detained for driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. Fans argue that they've "messed with the wrong fandom.

The BTS member has since received major support from fans and industry colleagues, including PSY, actress Park Sohee, The Rose's Woosung, Pachinko writer Lee Min Jin, Mui Sakamoto (daughter of the late composer Ryuichi Sakamoto), and others.