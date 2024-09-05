Taylor Swift has 'romantic ideas' for Travis Kelce's 'breakup date' in response to AI-generated contract

Taylor Swift is reportedly planning a romantic event on the same date that a leaked document falsely claimed she and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, would break up. The pop singer is set to brush off the nasty gossip with a good laugh and a special date night on September 28, in response to the fabricated document, which suggested that Swift and Kelce's relationship was a carefully orchestrated publicity stunt for the press. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance heats up with engagement rumours swirling.(Twitter (X))

Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce ‘break up’

After Kelce’s rep dismissed the alleged contract, which cited a "Comprehensive Media Plan," as false and fabricated, it's now being claimed that the famous couple is planning to mock the entire scandal in a signature savage style. A source told Daily Mail that Taylor was "unbothered and quite amused by this." As her fans know, she’s not one to pay attention to such "silly" baseless rumours, but she found this incident to be “some hilarious AI realness.”

The source further commented, “She and Travis had a good laugh over it, and his team only got lawyers involved because his PR firm was listed on the document.”

Taylor Swift planning ‘special day’ on September 28

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are said to be getting together for a special date night on September 28th, the day a fabricated document falsely predicted their breakup.

Since the NFL season is starting and National Beer Drinking Day is happening at the same time, they think it's the ideal time to have a fun and memorable night out.

“They now need to plan something super special and fun on that day to commemorate. Coincidentally, September 28 is around the first NFL game of the season and is also National Beer Drinking Day – so that makes a good date night for sure,” the source informed Mail.

The document outlined that when they announce they're splitting up, they'll focus on “being nice, and respectful, and showing they appreciate each other,” suggesting statements like Travis and Taylor parting ways, “amicably, prioritising their careers and personal growth while remaining friends and valuing privacy.”

Taylor and Travis ‘breakup contract’- What happened?

The post that went viral made waves by claiming a document from Full Scope (Kelce’s agency) that supposedly laid out a schedule of news about Taylor and Travis's supposed break-up. The couple, who began dating last summer and were doing great, had been the talk of the town with rumours of them getting engaged before the viral document came out, causing a lot of confusion, especially among Swift’s fandom who believed that Kelce was ‘the one.’

A Full Scope representative vehemently denied the authenticity of the document on Tuesday night, calling it "entirely false, fabricated, and not created, issued, or authorized by this agency."