Real Housewives' Andy Cohen’s $14 million iconic NYC duplex hits market with best buddy as listing agent

Andy Cohen, the Bravo star has put his luxurious West Village duplex on the market. The asking price is $14 million. Known for its abundant natural light and stylish interior, the apartment is a prime example of upscale city living. Bravo star Andy Cohen puts his West Village duplex on the market for $14 million.

The listing is being handled by the talented real estate agent Ryan Serhant, who has gained limelight for his high-profile clientele and appearances on the Bravo series “Million Dollar Listing New York.”

Andy Cohen’s NYC ‘dream home’ hits the market

Andy Cohen, the iconic host of the Real Housewives franchise, has decided to part ways with his beloved West Village duplex after two decades of ownership. This 3,500-square-foot fantasy house, set in a cool historic pre-war spot, has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Cohen bought the place back in 2003 and worked on it for years, mixing it up with the three other units next to it to make his perfect nestle.

According to the POST, Ryan Serhant, who's been friends with Cohen for a while, got a solid vibe for the apartment the minute he checked it out. “The first time I ever walked into Andy’s apartment, I said, ‘Whenever you are willing to part with this, even if I have to pull it from your grip, please let me know. Because it’s a one-of-one,’” Serhant once said on Netflix.

Ryan Serhant holds the listing

Ryan Serhant, who's listing the apartment for Andy Cohen in the West Village duplex, calls it the perfect custom apartment. Serhant, a renowned real estate agent, expressed his excitement about having the opportunity to sell such an exceptional property. He stated, "This is one of those rare gems that you wait your entire career to find and bring to market." The asking price for this luxurious residence is a substantial $14 million.

“The design of the home is not only beautiful, it’s completely functional and has more storage space than you could ever need — which is not something that is easy to come by in the West Village,” the star real estate agent told PEOPLE. “Opportunities like this don’t just happen in New York City. Whoever buys this home is truly getting a once-in-a-lifetime deal,” he added.

Andy Cohen’s iconic NYC duplex

Andy Cohen worked for years to build his dream house. When the pandemic hit New York City in 2020 and everything went into lockdown, Cohen was almost done with all the big changes he had planned. The place has been a hit spot for famous people like Madonna, Sarah Jessica Parker, John Mayer, and Kelly Ripa, who've all had their parties there. Even though they couldn't have big get-togethers during the pandemic, Cohen and his real estate agent, Serhant, really hit it off thanks to their kids.

Cohen teamed up with interior designer Eric Hughes and architect Gordon Kahn to make sure the place was just right. Even though it's not officially on the market yet, people are expecting it to go up for sale in September.