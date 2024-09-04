Travis Kelce's team rushes to lawyers over ‘bogus’ contract about ‘pre-planned break-up’ with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's representatives have rejected a “bogus” document that claims a “pre-planned break-up” between the US footballer and Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's fans expressed worries on social media after a contract claiming a “pre-planned break-up” between the couple went viral on social media.(Getty Images via AFP)

This comes as couple's fans expressed worries on social media after a contract claiming a “pre-planned break-up” between Swift and Kelce went viral on social media.

According to a Daily Mail report, the document was apparently produced by Kelce's PR company, Full Scope, revealing September 28 as an official date for the announcement about their split.

The couple would issue an official statement nearly three days after their split, as per the alleged plan, “to allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity.”

The document stated that the statement would be “gracious, respectful and stress mutual respect” and it would start as “Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration.”

“They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time. They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

The contract was initially posted on Reddit, but not all fans find it credible.

It “reads like a high school assignment,” one user wrote, while another said, it seems like it was created by “chat gtp”.

Travis Kelce's PR firm breaks silence over Taylor Swift breakup 'contract'

A spokesperson for Los Angeles-based firm Full Scope has disputed the document's accuracy, claiming it is entirely made up and bogus and was not produced, distributed, or approved by the organisation.

The representative added that they had taken legal action against the fraudsters by engaging their legal workforce.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” the agency said.

Following months of rumors, the Swift and Kelce made their romance "public" on September 24, 2018, when the singer accepted the footballer's invite to watch him play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Love Story actor was spotted in the grandstands with his mother, and reports claimed that it was her first encounter with Kelce's family.

In February, she witnessed her boyfriend's Super Bowl victory and was photographed sipping beer.

Later in July, Kelce flew to London to watch her thrilling performance at Wembley Stadium.