Taylor Swift is ‘ready to be a mom’; concerned about ‘having a baby’ with Kelce before she turns…

As Taylor Swift's Eras Tour reaches its final stages, speculation about her personal life and future with beau Travis Kelce is rife. Insiders suggest that the singer is quite drawn to the idea of motherhood and is keen to start a family with her boyfriend. FILE = Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are soon to be engaged. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP)

While she's reportedly excited about the prospect, she also wants to have a child before turning 40. The revelation comes hot on the heels of reports that the NFL star is considering popping the question, but it seems the 'Cruel Summer' singer is planning to have a baby first.

Taylor Swift wants to have ‘baby with Travis Kelce’

Travis and Taylor began dating last summer, and their relationship has only grown stronger over time, leading many to believe they might be the ‘end game.’ According to an unnamed source cited by OK! Magazine, the Chiefs tight end is planning to propose to the pop star as soon as she wraps up her Eras Tour, which is expected to conclude by the end of this year.

While the insider is confident Taylor will say yes, they believe she's more focused on starting a family and is eager to have a baby as soon as her tour finishes in November. While the insider is confident Taylor will say yes, they believe she's more focused on starting a family and is eager to have a baby as soon as her tour finishes in November,” the source claimed suggesting how the TTPD crooner is planning her post-European tour month offs.

They continued, “He’s only ever known her on tour so she’s excited to be a football wife for a bit. And then once the tour is done, she feels ready to start a family and be a mum and knows Travis is the person she wants to do that with."

Taylor ‘wants a kid before turning 40’

The 34-year-old Grammy-winning superstar reportedly wants to have several children before turning 40. According to sources, she envisions starting a family before walking down the aisle with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. “She wants a few children before she’s 40 so she would rather get pregnant next year than have a big wedding – she has plenty of time for that.”

Many believe that a proposal from Kelce could be imminent and that Swift may return to the stage sporting a new engagement ring. “She’ll come back with a big ring on her finger for the final dates before taking next year off to have a baby.”

While the pop star hasn't openly discussed her future family plans with her footballer beau, the idea of becoming a mom has always intrigued her. In 2010, she told Us Weekly, “Oh, well, kids, yes! Later in life, definitely. I'd love to get to a place where I could do what my mom did.”

Then in a 2012 interview with Marie Claire (via Capital FM), Swift shared, “I want a bunch of [children] running around, minimum four. I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me."