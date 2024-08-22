Ben Affleck’s ‘doomed’ message etched on Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring revealed

Before popping the question to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck had a heartfelt message engraved on her engagement ring. The Batman actor, who reportedly spent just over $6 million on the stunning diamond, had it adorned with a personalized inscription intended to reaffirm his love and devotion. However, the message 'Not going anywhere,' ended up being a bittersweet reminder of their tumultuous relationship. Ben Affleck had 'Not going anywhere' engraved on Jennifer Lopez’s $6 million engagement ring, but their marriage lasted just two years.

Affleck’s ‘doomed’ message for Lopez

The Hollywood A-listers, who rekindled their decade-old romance and married in 2022, have reportedly filed for divorce after just two years of marriage. While the pop star took the 'brutal' and 'bold step' to call it quits, it’s the same JLo who, back in 2022, was all aglow, flaunting the powerful message Ben Affleck had etched into her emerald engagement ring before he went on one knee for a second time in April.

Also read: Ben Affleck flies back to LA and ditches wedding ring ‘for good’ hours after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce

“This time, he engraved "not going anywhere" because that’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again,” the Atlas star told Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe after their engagement.

Since the split announcement, fans have been rehashing old moments, dubbing the engraved message as ‘doomed’ and ‘ill-fated.’ Ironically, it was Lopez, 55, who decided to end their marriage, while Affleck appeared to be a bystander with little interest in fixing things. Looks like their love story had a ‘ring’ of bad luck all along.

Affleck’s ‘not going anywhere’ message no longer has a ring to it

Whispers suggest that the Selena star is going to keep the 8.5-carat radiant-cut green diamond-emerald ring post-split, and fans are aware of how much it means to her. She even named one of the tracks on her recent album, This Is Me... Now, after the gem. For months, the Gigli co-stars have showcased their on-again, off-again relationship with their wedding rings, despite having actually separated about four months ago.

Also read: Tom Cruise rushes out of London in helicopter as daughter Suri drops his last name and is ready for…

When they first called off their engagement in 2002, the Accountant 2 star had proposed with a 6-carat radiant-cut pink diamond ring from Harry Winston."

JLO filed for divorce on second wedding anniversary

The move was so Lopez-coded that it has dashed nearly everyone’s hopes for a Bennifer 2.0 reunion. The Jenny From The Block singer filed for divorce on the exact anniversary of their traditional Georgia wedding from two years ago. An exclusive source told Page Six that Lopez chose this date to declare to the world that she’s 'a woman standing up in her own way.' At the time, it was reported that Affleck was delaying filing for divorce to spare Lopez any embarrassment, and a source informed the outlet that he showed 'no interest' in attempting to resolve their issues.