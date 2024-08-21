Why daughters of top Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise are dropping their dads' last names

Tom Cruise's daughter

Tom's 18-year-old daughter Suri dropped his last name when she entered college. She's enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University. Suri is the daughter of Tom and his ex-wife and actor Katie Holmes. They split up in 2012 after being married for six years. As part of their divorce agreement, Tom paid Katie $400,000 annually until their daughter turned 18. He also agreed to cover her college expenses.

However, Suri isn't particularly close to her father. They haven't been spotted together in the past decade. Now that she's in college, Suri has decided to drop ‘Cruise’ from her name in favour of her mother's middle name ‘Noelle.’ She's enlisted in college under that name. Meanwhile, as his daughter goes to college, Tom is busy filming for the next instalment of his popular spy thriller Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. Katie will be next seen in Knives Out, director Rian Johnson's crime comedy show Poker Face.

Brad Pitt's daughter

One of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children has officially dropped ‘Pitt’ from her name. A Los Angeles court granted a petition from the third-eldest child of the former couple to legally change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie on Monday. She initially filed the petition to make the name change official on May 27, the day she turned 18.

Other Brangelina children have informally excluded Pitt from their names, but Shiloh is the first to take legal steps to formalise the name change. Notably, their daughter Vivienne, was listed in a program for The Outsiders on Broadway as “Vivienne Jolie.” Along with Shiloh and Vivienne, the former couple also share four other children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Knox.

The Maleficent actor, who rose to fame in the ‘90s, filed for a name change herself in 2002 to legally drop her father Jon Voight's surname after their relationship had reportedly deteriorated.

Brad and Angelina had been romantic partners for a decade when they married in 2014. Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, and a judge declared them single in 2019, but the divorce case has not been finalised with custody and financial issues still in dispute.

The actors have also filed lawsuits against each other in recent years stemming from disagreements over their shared business ventures and property, including a winery in France. In a 2022 court filing, Angelina alleged that on a 2016 flight, Brad grabbed her by the head and shook her, then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her.