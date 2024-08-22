BTS V sweats it out in black ‘20 kg’ SDT gear after rigorous training session amid heat waves: Photo

BTS member V is currently serving in the South Korean military. Unlike his bandmates who opted for regular training, Kim Taehyung opted to serve his nation as part of the Special Task Force (SDT). Recently, a new photo has surfaced showing the vocalist taking a break after a demanding training session. Armys have been quick to express their admiration for his dedication and hard work, even in the sweltering heat donning a super heavy uniform. BTS fans praise V's hard work and perseverance in Special Task Force training amid Korea's heat wave.(Pic- The Qoo, X)

New picture of BTS V from military surfaces

Despite the rigorous nature of his training, fans have often caught glimpses of the Winter Bear crooner in his special training uniform. While his face is mostly obscured, his distinctive features make him easily recognisable. The official military app, The Camp, which used to provide updates about soldiers to their families, no longer posts updates about BTS due to an intellectual property rights issue with the band’s agency, BigHit. However, fans were delighted to see a new update surface on The Qoo.

A photo of him posing with his team was posted on the South Korean online forum. Sitting on one knee with his face partially masked, Taehyung flashed a thumbs-up and looked healthier and stronger than ever. However, fans also noted that he was heavily sweating in the hot weather.

ARMYs react to latest BTS V military update

For the past few days, the country has been battling its worst heat wave, and fans were worried to see red spots on the singer’s forehead. They also expressed concern about the difficulty he might be facing in his all-black uniform, which typically absorbs more heat. Many have noted that the special forces gear worn by V and his fellow soldiers weighs nearly 20 kg, making their gruelling training sessions under Korea’s scorching sun even more challenging.

“Taehyung, this summer has been a particularly difficult season for you,” a fan commented on the picture. “It’s so hot, everyone must be suffering,” another commented. “He worked so hard amidst the heat. I’m so proud of him,” a third chimed in.

Are You Sure Episode 4 highlight?

“Will you be my girlfriend?” Impressed Taehyung asks Jungkook as he enjoys the meal prepared by the maknae. Fans have been glued to the variety show Are You Sure while the band is on military service. The series, which follows the adventures of Jimin and Jungkook, also features a special cameo by Taehyung

In the fourth episode, airing on August 22, 2024, the focus shifts to Jungkook’s cooking skills after a fun outing. The dish turned out so impressive that Taehyung couldn’t help but make a surprising comment after tasting it.