Jungkook wonders if he can receive recognition without 'BTS power' in I Am Still trailer: I never thought I'm a genius

Bangtan TV released the trailer of BTS member Jungkook's new documentary, Jungkook: I Am Still. In the over one-minute-long video, Jungkook was seen preparing for his concert, performing on his shows, talking about his album and BTS, feasting on meals, and recording tracks. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook announces his first official documentary I Am Still) BTS' Jungkook in a still from I Am Still trailer.

Jungkook gets nervous ahead of show, talks about power of BTS

The video started by showing Jungkook standing in his hotel room and peeking outside at the concert venue. He said, "I'm suddenly nervous. I'll do my best, guys." In the clip, Jungkook said, "Without the power of BTS, just on my own will I be able to receive recognition?"

Jungkook says he doesn't think he's a genius

Giving a glimpse of his accomplishments, the youngest BTS member said, "With all these achievements, I gained more self-confidence." He also added, "I think I liked the process itself. I'll keep going forward." As he sat for an interview, Jungkook smiled and shyly said, "I've never thought of myself as a genius. I just know the areas I lack in so I strive to be better too."

In the video, the BTS singer added, "I always say this but ARMY always fires me up. I just follow my own compass." The video ended with Jungkook jumping and saying, "It's always more fun with the fans."

About I Am Still

Jungkook: I Am Still is a video diary of the singer's eight-month journey to his solo debut. It will hit the theatres on September 18 with limited screenings worldwide in over 120 countries and regions. The film is directed by Junsoo Park, who has directed the majority of the films dedicated to BTS and its members.

In a press release, BigHit described the documentary as beginning around the time Jungkook released Seven, a song featuring rapper Latto, in a lead-up to his first solo album, Golden.

"The film presents exclusive never-before-seen footage and interviews alongside electrifying live performances that delve into the creative process, unwavering work ethic, and unique challenges faced by a global superstar. It offers viewers an intimate look into the journey behind his solo debut that showcased the pinnacle of Jung Kook's artistry and catapulted him to a global popstar," the statement read.