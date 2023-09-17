BTS's SUGA announces military enlistment, these are his roles and duties

Rapper and songwriter for the South Korean boy band group BTS, Suga will be joining the South Korean military service on September 22, 2023. Rapper and songwriter for the South Korean boy band group BTS, Suga will be joining the South Korean military service on September 22, 2023.

According to Yonhap, Suga who is 30 will be fulfilling his military duty by doing an alternative service rather than combat.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to enlist in the military before the age of thirty and serve for about two years. However, those with health issues are assigned to alternative services. This includes working in a broad variety of government agencies and welfare institutes-like schools, government buildings, nursing homes and subway stations.

The term of service for any post under alternative service is three months longer than the army- 21 months, including three weeks of basic military training.

It is believed that due to the surgery for repairing a torn labrum in 2020, the K-pop star might have been relieved from combat duties.

In December last year, Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Suga would perform his military service as a social service agent, however, nothing has been confirmed by Bighit or the star himself.

The military enlistment of the BTS boys has been an issue of debate for a long time in South Korea. However, the group members have always maintained the idea that "they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them."

Till 2013, the South Korean military had an “entertainment soldier” system, wherein soldiers were assigned duties related to producing radio and TV material promoting the ideals of the military. However, the system had to be closed due to the complaints of unfairness.

Consequently, Suga's bandmates Jin and J-Hope who have already enlisted in the military have been assigned combat duties.

While Jin who enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022, has been assigned the position of an Assistant Drill Instructor under the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, J-Hope who enlisted on February 26, 2023, has been selected as an assistant instructor at the 36th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center.