Suga to begin his military service this week, announces BTS agency BigHit Music: 'There will not be any official events'

BTS' Suga will start military service on this date

The statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. Thank you for your continued support for BTS. We have further information regarding Suga’s military service. Suga will be beginning his required service on September 22. There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp."

Fans barred from visiting Suga at his workplace during service

It added, "We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only. Furthermore, please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property."

The statement concluded, "Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorized use of artist IP. We ask for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you."

BigHit Music issued a statement in August

Last month, BigHit Music said that Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, had started the military enlistment process. He will be the third member of the BTS to fulfil his mandatory duty. The agency shared the announcement on Weverse, a day after the BTS rapper concluded his D-Day concert in Seoul.

The statement read, "We would like to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist."

About BTS

Currently, Jin and J-Hope are already serving in the military. Other members of the group who will soon join them are RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. BTS hopes to reconvene as a group around 2025 following their service commitment.

