BTS' Suga gets shoutout from PSY as Korean celebs, including Pachinko star back him amid DUI challenges

BTS' Suga is not only a fan favourite but also a celebrity favourite. The K-pop rapper, currently facing DUI challenges, has been receiving overwhelming support from his colleagues in the entertainment world. The latest celebrity to publicly extend support to Suga is PSY, the iconic South Korean singer-songwriter who collaborated with him on the hit summer track That That. Suga of BTS publicly apologizes for DUI incident, receives overwhelming backing from celebrities and fans.(Bighit)

PSY's support joins a growing list of well-known figures who have rallied behind Suga, including actress Park Sohee, daughter of the renowned composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, and many others. Given his track record, this comes as no surprise.

PSY supports Suga amid DUI

In a period when many K-pop stars avoid controversy by staying silent, celebrities have stepped forward to support BTS Suga. On August 25, PSY wrapped up his 2024 "Summer Swag" concert series at Suwon World Cup Stadium. Right before the concert was set to roll out PSY X Suga That That, the Gangnam Style hitmaker took a moment to give a special shoutout to Min Yoongi, leading the crowd to erupt in cheers.

"I'm incredibly thankful to Suga for creating and singing this song with me,” PSY told the crowd (in Korean). Fans were quick to trend the phrase “We Support Min Yoongi.”

Pachinko star Park Sohee backs Suga

The Daechwita crooner was summoned by police two days ago as part of his DUI investigation after being held accountable for drunk driving on August 6. Upon arriving at the police station, the singer stopped to apologise to his fans for his negligence and later issued a handwritten letter of apology.

Writer Lee Min Jin, known for his work on Lee Min Ho’s Pachinko, shared a photo of Suga on her Instagram with a purple heart, a symbol associated with BTS. Actress Park Sohee, also from Pachinko, responded to Min Jin's post with a purple heart, echoing the sentiment of many fans.

Meanwhile, Mui Sakamoto, daughter of the late legendary composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, shared BTS tracks "The Last" and "Life Goes On" on her Instagram. Cobra Kai actress Alicia Hannah Kim posted "Protect Min Yoongi" on her story.

Even author Alexander Chee, who was present at the same Met Gala as BTS in 2021, expressed his backing for Suga, saying, “Suga!!! We are with you.”

BTS Suga pens heartfelt apology after DUI

“It is with feelings of shame that I apologize once again to you all.

I apologize very deeply for having disappointed and hurt my fans and everyone who loves me through my wrongdoings,” On August 25, the BTS rapper once again penned down his apology.

Recalling what happened on August 6, he said, “On the night of August 6, I made the mistake of riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk after drinking.” Suga continued, “I also apologize for causing a great deal of confusion through my first apology that I hastily posted on August 7.”

