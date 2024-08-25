BTS' Suga pens another apology note over drunk driving case and confusion over first post: ‘It’s all my fault'

BTS member Suga, aka Min Yoongi, has penned another long note to apologise to his fans after he was involved in a drunk driving incident. Suga took to Weverse on Sunday and clarified on the first apology that was hastily posted, and caused confusion. Suga said that he regrets the disappointment he caused his fans and created pressure in the name of the BTS. The South Korean rapper is under investigation after being caught drunk driving an electric scooter on August 6, 2024. (Also read: Suga apologises over drunk driving incident amid military service; BTS agency says he will face 'disciplinary action') BTS member Suga apologized to fans for his behaviour.

Suga's apology

Suga's note read, “Hello, I'm Suga. I would like to apologize again to you with shame. I deeply apologize for the disappointment and hurt for my misbehavior for my fans and everyone who loves me. I've made a big mistake forgetting the responsibility to repay you with actions worthy of love I've received."

He added, “On the night of August 6th, I made the mistake of driving to India on an electric scooter after drinking. Also, I'm sorry for the confusion caused for the first apology I hastily posted on the 7th. I should have thought more deeply and been careful, but I couldn't. It's all my fault. My carelessness is giving everyone who cares about me a hard time. I will try not to do anything wrong again and live with repentance.”

'I put a lot of pressure on the name of the BTS'

Noting how this incident has caused damage to the name of BTS, he said, "Due to this incident, I have greatly damaged the precious memories I made with the members and fans and put a lot of pressure on the name of the BTS. I feel so sorry and painful that it's hard to express because it's causing damage to the members and the team. I'm sorry that the members who have always trusted me have a hard time because of me. And I know the disappointment of the fans that supported and supported me must have felt."

He added, "I just feel sorry for the fans who have given me too much love… I know that it is difficult to heal the wounds and disappointments that my fans have received with my words, so I regret it deeply and reflect on it with a heavy heart every day. Once again I sincerely apologize to the fans who were hurt by me.

We will receive criticism and reprimand as well as future dispositions. Finally, once again I sincerely apologize for causing a social stir and disappointing many people."

More details

A few days ago, BTS agency BigHit Music has issued another statement about Suga’s drunk driving case, and apologised for conveying "misinformation due to internal communication errors". As reported by Soompi, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station said that they had booked Suga, aka Min Yoongi, for riding an electric scooter while drunk. Later, both the agency and Suga released separate statements regarding the incident in which they referred to the vehicle as an “electric kickboard.” The police later clarified that the vehicle that Suga "drove while drunk has been classified as an electric scooter with a seat".