Suga apologises over drunk driving incident amid military service; BTS agency says he will face 'disciplinary action'

BTS member Suga, aka Min Yoongi, has penned a long note apologising to his fans after he was involved in a drunk driving incident. Taking to Weverse on Wednesday morning, Suga explained how he was returning home on his electric kickboard after drinking late at night. Currently, Suga is serving in the South Korean military.

What happened to Suga

The BTS rapper said that he violated traffic laws. He shared that while setting up his electric scooter near his house, he fell down. A police officer did his breathalyzer test, following which his license was revoked, and he was fined.

Suga apologises to BTS ARMY

Suga's note read, “Hello. This is Suga. It is with a very heavy and apologetic heart that I have to come to you with such disappointment. After drinking at dinner last night, I rode home on an electric kickboard. I violated road traffic laws without realising that I was not allowed to use an electric kickboard while drunk due to the simple thought that it was a short distance away.”

BTS rapper says he was fined, license revoked

The rapper continued, “While setting up my electric scooter at the front door of my house, I fell alone. A police officer was nearby, and as a result of a breathalyzer test, my license was revoked, and I was fined. Although no one was harmed or any facilities were damaged during this process, I bow my head in apology to everyone as it is my responsibility and there is no room for excuses.”

“I apologise to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid such incidents in the future,” concluded his note.

BigHit Music apologises too

BTS agency BigHit Music also issued a statement. It read, “Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We apologise for the accident involving BTS member Suga's electric scooter."

“On Tuesday night (June 6), Suga used an electric scooter while wearing a helmet while returning home after drinking alcohol. After traveling about 500 meters, he fell while parking, and was given a ticket and license revocation as a result of a sobriety test by police officers who were nearby. The incident did not result in any personal injury or property damage, and he returned home under police escort,” it continued.

Suga to face ‘disciplinary action’

"We apologise for the disappointment this artist's inappropriate behaviour caused many of you. As a social service worker, he will receive appropriate disciplinary action from his employer for his behaviour. We will be more careful to prevent this from happening in the future. Thank you,” ended the note.