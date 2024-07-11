 Jin reveals why BTS' RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook were jealous of him: Never seen such look of envy... - Hindustan Times
Jin reveals why BTS' RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook were jealous of him: Never seen such look of envy...

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 11, 2024 06:15 AM IST

Recalling the moment when he was discharged from the military, Jin said he “was crying" and “so overwhelmed”. He said he also had to “salute here and there”.

BTS member Jin has shared why his group members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook were jealous of him. Speaking with Weverse Magazine, Jin also talked about 'typical Namjoon' playing Dynamite on his saxophone when he was recently discharged from the South Korean military service. (Also Read | BTS' Jin says he lost temper at another soldier during military service, shares people in his squad called him ‘God’)

BTS member Jin posed for photographs after being discharged from the military in Yeoncheon, South Korea.(via REUTERS)
BTS member Jin posed for photographs after being discharged from the military in Yeoncheon, South Korea.(via REUTERS)

Jin talks about Namjoon, crying when he was discharged from military

Jin reacted to RM, aka Kim Namjoon, playing Dynamite, to welcome him back. He said, "I didn’t even realize he was playing next to me, and I only found out the song being played was Dynamite when I saw the video later. I was an assistant drill sergeant, so I was used to hearing the saxophone in recordings of the army band all the time, like at discharge and enlistment ceremonies. So when I heard music playing, I just assumed it was the same discharge music as always. I was crying, and I had to salute here and there because there were reporters, and I was just so overwhelmed that I had no idea. Then I turned to look and saw Namjoon and was like, 'Huh?' It was the typical Namjoon, but he was wearing something super weird! (laughs) It was like, “What? Anyway, thanks for coming. Alright, Namjoon, let’s go, let’s go.”

Jin reveals other BTS members were jealous of him

He talked about the members' reaction to him being the first in the group to get enlisted and first to get discharged as well. Jin shared, "Yes, but the guys kept telling me they were so jealous, and the people from the management team who are always around told me they’d never seen such a genuine look of envy in their eyes. They all had that look on their face, they said. So I didn’t brag about it or anything, I just teased them a lot. It was too good seeing them get all worked up about it. I kept it up for around 30 minutes."

About Jin

Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, began his service officially on December 13, 2022. He was the first of the seven BTS members to enlist in the military. He was discharged from the military service on June 12 this year. Next, J-Hope will be released from the military after over three months. The rest of the members will be released from service in 2025.

