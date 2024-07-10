BTS' Jin says he lost temper at another soldier during military service, shares people in his squad called him ‘God’

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, has shared several anecdotes from his time in the South Korean military. Speaking to Weverse Magazine, Jin talked about why he got angry once. He also shared how he treated his squad to food during military service and why they cried when he was discharged. Jin also revealed that he was referred to as 'God' in his squad. (Also Read | BTS' Jin talks about J-Hope's discharge from military; reveals filming new variety shows) BTS' member Jin saluted after being discharged from military service in June.(AP)

Jin treated people to food, was referred to as God

Jin shared how he spent his military pay to buy food for everybody. "A lot of them were just turning 19 and never even had a job before, but I’m a lot more financially stable, so I’d say, 'You gotta eat well to stay healthy. Come on, I’ll treat you,' and pay for their food. I bought them so much fried chicken, jokbal, and pizza, that later on they got sick of them. I even took people from other barracks out to have barbecue. Sometimes the guys would joke around and say, 'Sergeant Kim, did you do anything other than sleep today?' And then I’d say, 'What barracks are you from? I was gonna buy you dinner tonight, but not anymore. You’re not coming with me!' Then they’d say, 'Sorry, sir!' We just goofed around like that, and I’d buy them all dinner anyways. (laughs) That made people in my squad call me a god, not to brag. As soon as they saw me, they’d say, 'Worship him!' (laughs)."

Why Jin got angry

Jin shared why he lost his cool, "I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 10 years already, and there’s still tons I don’t know. I make mistakes—everybody does. There was only one time I lost my temper. One soldier did something wrong but kept joking around and saying, 'I’ll figure it out myself, sir' and I told him, 'It’s okay if you make mistakes. It’s not like I know everything. I make mistakes, too. But if a senior soldier tells you to do something, you have to at least pretend to listen. You can’t keep goofing around like that. I get it—everyone’s different. But you at least have to figure out why you made that mistake. I’ll tell you how to do it one more time, so don’t mess around anymore'."

Jin on how people cried when he was discharged

The BTS singer recalled how 'whole barracks was in tears' the day he was discharged. He shared that people "don’t always cry, obviously, but they do when the good seniors leave". He added that for him, it "was less about being a good senior but more because I was popular".

About Jin

Jin was discharged in June this year. RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who are also serving in the military, were given a day off to reunite with the eldest member of the group to celebrate his homecoming. Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, officially began his service on December 13, 2022. He was the first of the seven BTS members to enlist in the military.