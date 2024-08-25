 Andy Roddick responds to Jannik Sinner doping verdict critics, calls them 'psychotic' | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andy Roddick responds to Jannik Sinner doping verdict critics, calls them 'psychotic'

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 25, 2024 01:56 PM IST

Former tennis player Andy Roddick defended Jannik Sinner after his recent doping incident, and called his critics ‘psychotic’.

Jannik Sinner has been facing the heat ahead of his US Open 2024 opener, having recently had to deal with a doping incident. The Italian and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) recently announced that he had failed two-doping tests in March. But then an independent tribunal ruled that it wasn't Sinner's fault or negligence.

Jannik Sinner of Italy returns the ball during a practice session.(Getty Images via AFP)
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns the ball during a practice session.(Getty Images via AFP)

The banned substance clostebol was found in the tests, and according to his team, he had been contaminated by his physiotherapist. Many players haven't agreed with the verdict, feeling that there are different rules for top players.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz twists ankle during US Open training, provides crucial fitness update: 'I didn't feel comfortable...'

Denis Shapovalov was left shocked by it and made his feelings known on social media. But he later apologised to Sinner. Meanwhile, even Novak Djokovic called for a change in doping rules, pointing out that there have been players in similar situations, but with different rulings.

Former American tennis star Andy Roddick joined the bandwagon, but had a different take on the situation. He gave his support to Sinner and also silenced people who questioned why the physiotherapist didn't use gloves.

"I have never received a massage with gloves in my entire life. This is not normal, it is psychotic stuff. I imagine he tried to dope. Well, it would be the worst attempt ever. He did not get any benefit, the amount is equal to less than a grain of salt. He tested positive when he lost in Indian Wells and again in the second round of Miami, eight days later," he said.

"For example, the first time in November and the second the following April, which could be the basis of an intentional positivity. Tennis, compared to other sports, has the longest list of prohibited substances: for example, many substances that soccer players use would cause us to test positive," he further added, in the latest episode of his podcast.

Sinner will open his US Open 2024 campaign on Tuesday, taking on Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. The world no. 1 will face stiff competition from Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Tennis News / Andy Roddick responds to Jannik Sinner doping verdict critics, calls them 'psychotic'
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On