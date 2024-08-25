Andy Roddick responds to Jannik Sinner doping verdict critics, calls them 'psychotic'

Jannik Sinner has been facing the heat ahead of his US Open 2024 opener, having recently had to deal with a doping incident. The Italian and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) recently announced that he had failed two-doping tests in March. But then an independent tribunal ruled that it wasn't Sinner's fault or negligence. Jannik Sinner of Italy returns the ball during a practice session.(Getty Images via AFP)

The banned substance clostebol was found in the tests, and according to his team, he had been contaminated by his physiotherapist. Many players haven't agreed with the verdict, feeling that there are different rules for top players.

Denis Shapovalov was left shocked by it and made his feelings known on social media. But he later apologised to Sinner. Meanwhile, even Novak Djokovic called for a change in doping rules, pointing out that there have been players in similar situations, but with different rulings.

Former American tennis star Andy Roddick joined the bandwagon, but had a different take on the situation. He gave his support to Sinner and also silenced people who questioned why the physiotherapist didn't use gloves.

"I have never received a massage with gloves in my entire life. This is not normal, it is psychotic stuff. I imagine he tried to dope. Well, it would be the worst attempt ever. He did not get any benefit, the amount is equal to less than a grain of salt. He tested positive when he lost in Indian Wells and again in the second round of Miami, eight days later," he said.

"For example, the first time in November and the second the following April, which could be the basis of an intentional positivity. Tennis, compared to other sports, has the longest list of prohibited substances: for example, many substances that soccer players use would cause us to test positive," he further added, in the latest episode of his podcast.

Sinner will open his US Open 2024 campaign on Tuesday, taking on Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. The world no. 1 will face stiff competition from Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.