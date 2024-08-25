Carlos Alcaraz twists ankle during US Open training, provides crucial fitness update: 'I didn't feel comfortable...'

Ahead of his US Open 2024 opener, Carlos Alcaraz received an injury scare, as he had to cut short a training session on Saturday, after twisting his right ankle. The Spaniard reassured fans that he was alright and he would be participating in the competition. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain practices ahead of the 2024 US Open.(Getty Images via AFP)

The 2022 US Open champion said, "I think it is OK. I just stopped my practice just for precaution. I didn't feel comfortable enough to keep practicing, just in case if everything is going to be worse."

"I don't want to stop any practice. I want to practice, I want to get better, I want to get ready for the tournament. I'm sure that tomorrow, or in two days, I'm going to be at 100%, for sure," he added.

Alcaraz will face Australia's Li Tu in his first round match on Tuesday, and has lost some form. He only played one hard court match in the leadup and lost to Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open, and his frustration was visible as he smashed his racket on the court, destroying it. He later apologised for it on social media.

He also lost to Novak Djokovic in the Paris Olympics 2024 gold medal match, having to settle for silver. "It was a difficult moment to deal (with) for me. But in front of me, I had a really good player that was fighting for the same thing as me. And he deserve it. So days after the Olympics, I realized that I won the silver medal. It was a great achievement for me that I have to be proud of. I'll try to keep going, try to learn (from) this match. ... The next important matches of my career, I'm going to deal (with) in a different way, or a better way, than I did in the Olympics," he said.