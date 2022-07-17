BTS' Suga surprises fans as he performs That That live for first time on stage with PSY at concert. Watch

BTS member Suga surprised his fans as he performed his song That That with singer PSY at the latter's concert. On Saturday, Suga arrived onstage at the Summer Swag 2022. This was the first time that Suga and PSY performed live to the song. (Also Read | BTS: Suga says collaborating with PSY felt like 'working with childhood friend')

For the concert, Suga wore a white T-shirt, beige shirt, blue ripped denims and sneakers. The singer performed with PSY amid cheers from the audience. As the song ended, Suga gave fans a glimpse of his 'mic drop' moment. He later hugged PSY as the duo smiled. Suga also blew kisses to the audience and waved at them.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared videos expressing their shock and also praising Suga. A person wrote, "Min Yoongi performing on that that woahhhhh this is insane." Another fan said, "Yoongi looks so good." "The screams for Min Yoongi, his energy, his performance, his dance moves, the mic drop at the end, cute interaction with PSY, oh gosh I am going insane here!" read a tweet.

After the concert, Suga shared his pictures on Instagram. In the photos, clicked at the venue, Suga gave different poses and smiled. He captioned the post, "hey, I", the beginning of his verse in That That. PSY also shared a clip which included him performing at the concert and later having a meal. He wrote, "Yesterday felt like dream... And."

Earlier this year in April, PSY and Suga collaborated for That That, the leading track from the former's full-length album PSY 9th. The song has been produced by Suga. PSY 9th includes several collaborations of the singer including a cover of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora's 1984 single When the Rain Begins to Fall with Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO, and Happier with K-pop artist Crush.

About his collaboration with PSY, Suga was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "At first, because he's many years my senior and someone who's well-respected in the business I was quite nervous. It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way."

