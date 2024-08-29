Megan Thee Stallion accidentally reveals romance with NBA star Torrey Craig in deleted Intimate video

Megan Thee Stallion appears to have confirmed her relationship with Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig. In a video that was quickly removed from social media, the pair were seen together in a TikTok couple challenge on Wednesday. The duo answered a series of questions about their relationship as part of the trend. Shortly after the video was taken down, fans didn’t miss out on important details, including who proposed first. Megan Thee Stallion sparks new romance rumors with NBA player Torrey Craig after split from rapper Pardison Fontaine.(pic- X (twitter), Chicago Bulls)

Megan Thee Stallion dating Torrey Craig?

Megan Thee Stallion's love life is a melody that's been playing on repeat in the public's ears these days, and her latest social media appearance has only fueled the rumours. In a video shared by MuchMusic, the rapper and NBA player Torrey Craig participated in a game where they answered questions by pointing at each other or themselves with their eyes closed.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez's divorce judge has shocking ‘personal’ ties with Ben Affleck and her ex Alex: Report

Fans were surprised to see the sync between the two. While they were in agreement on most of the questions, such as who would be more likely to end up in jail and who is more spoiled, they pointed at each other when asked, “Who said 'I love you' first.”

So who said I Love You first?

Torrey did. Yes, the NBA star who was most recently linked to Nicole Zavala, a cast member of the reality show Cartel Crew, seemingly confirmed his relationship with the HISS rapper. They even answered who is the better kisser and Megan won that round. However, they didn’t continue the video, which was cut short. It's unclear how the 29-year-old met the athlete, but this is definitely her first dating since her breakup with rapper Pardison Fontaine last year.

Megan Thee Stallion’s dating history

The Grammy-winning rapper has been in a bunch of big-name love stories lately. Her latest relationship was with rapper Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine, which went on for about two years. However, rumours of their breakup began to circulate in May 2023 when Megan was spotted holding hands with Belgian soccer star Romelu Lukaku at a wedding according to Page six.

In November 2023, Megan came out with a new song called Cobra that people think is about her ex-cheating boyfriend. Although she didn't namedrop, a lot of her fans guessed the song was about her time with Pardison Fontaine.

Also read: NCT fans burn Taeil's photocards, destroy merch as alleged nightclub photos surface amid sexual crime

Prior to her relationship with Pardison Fontaine, Megan was involved in a highly publicized incident with rapper Tory Lanez. In 2020, Megan was shot in the foot by Lanez while the two were in a vehicle together. Their relationship ended shortly after this incident.

Torrey Craig on the other hand is a professional basketball player currently with the Chicago Bulls. Craig has played for several NBA teams throughout his career, including the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns.