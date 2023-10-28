Tory Lanez will not be freed as motion for bail pending appeal is rejected

Tory Lanez’ request to be set free has been rejected, and the rapper will have to continue to stay in prison. Hismotion for bail pending appeal was rejected. Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)(Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Copies of the decision filed by the California Court of Appeal on Friday, October 27, obtained by court reporter Meghann Cuniff, said that the “appellant has not shown that the superior court unjustifiably denied relief.”

“The California Court of Appeal is NOT letting Tory Lanez out of prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. His motion for bail pending appeal has been rejected,” Meghann wrote in a [post on X.

“The order says Lanez "currently stands convicted of a violent felony, which is a factor a court shall consider in determining whether the defendant poses a danger to the community,” she continued in the thread.

Quoting the order, she wrote, “Also, according to Appellant, the trial court denied his motion because Appellant is a Canadian citizen, which is a factor to consider in determining his likelihood of fleeing." She further quoted the order as saying, “Although he has submitted the minute order denying his motion for bail on appeal in the trial court, he has not submitted the reporter's transcript of that hearing or other settled statement containing the trial court's reasoning."

The31-year-old Canadian rapper was transferred to a state prison, where he will continue to serve time for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Tory’s legal name is Daystar Peterson.

Tory was denied bail five weeks after a 10-year prison term. A jury unanimously delivered a guilty verdict last December on three gun felonies after he shot Megan in the feet during an argument in 2020. Tory pleaded not guilty to three charges – assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence