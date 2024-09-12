K-pop winners at VMAs 2024: Blackpink's Lisa, Seventeen and Le Sserafim; here's which Moon Person they took home

Beloved music acts BLACKPINK's Lisa, SEVENTEEN and LE SSERAFIM raised the K-pop banner high at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at the UBS Arena in New York on September 11. Lisa Manobal's history victory at the 2024 MTV EMAs made her the first soloist to snag the Best K-pop Award. SEVENTEEN bested other musical greats to score the Best Group Moon Person on September 11.

The Thai rapper's showstopping appearance initially rolled out a jaw-dropping red-carpet moment as the BLACKPINK member redefined her fashionista status in a custom Mugler nude-toned hooded gown. Lalisa Manobal played favourites as Bulgari's ambassador by accessorising her look with a gold Serpenti necklace.

The K-pop ‘Rockstar’ took home her historic second Best K-pop Moon Person at the VMAs, besting other hits like Jungkook's “Seven,” NCT DREAM's “Smoothie,” “Stray Kids' ”LALALALA," NewJeans' “Super Shy” and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's “Deja Vu.” In 2022, she snagged the same title for her solo single, “Lalisa.”

Lisa's first musical release under her own label, LLOUD, was indubitably a “meaningful” one, and she made sure to extend wholehearted gratitude to her fans, who stuck by her side through thick and thin. “'Rockstar’ was a meaningful comeback for me after ‘Lalisa’ so this is very special to me. Thank you to the RCA family, team Lloud, Blinks (Blackpink fandom name) and Lilies (Lisa fandom name) all around the world. Thank you so much for this award," she said in her acceptance speech.

The BLACKPINK singer, also ready to make her Hollywood debut with The White Lotus Season 3, stepped onto the VMAs stage in New York, taking the audience by storm with her two-song setlist performance of “Rockstar” and “New Woman.”

SEVENTEEN leads as the Best Group

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN secured the Best Group trophy, defeating greats like NSYNC, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Twenty One Pilots and fellow K-pop A-listers NCT DREAM, NewJeans and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Former Years' VMAs ceremonies have seen BTS and BLACKPINK securing this award. Unlike Lisa, SEVENTEEN remained absent from the US awards ceremony. Just days ago, the 13-member K-pop boy group wrapped up its first-ever headlining act at Lollapalooza Berlin.

LE SSERAFIM takes home the Best Push Performance of the Year Award

Lastly, LE SSERAFIM stepped out to perform its new songs “Crazy” and “1-800-HOT-N-FUN” during the 2024 MTV VMAs Pre-Show. The hit-making South Korean act scored the MTV Push Performance of the Year Moon Person for the lead single “Easy” off its third EP. The K-pop quintet defeated Kalii, GloRilla, Benson Boone, Coco Jones, Victoria Monet, Jessie Murph, Teddy Swims, Chappell Roan, Flyana Boss, Laufey and The Warning to be deemed as the victorious emerging talent in the music industry.