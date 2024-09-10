Seventeen's Mingyu inappropriately touched at the Lollapalooza 2024 Berlin concert, fans left furious on social media

SEVENTEEN's performance at Lollapalooza Berlin has been marred by an embarrassing episode. During the performance boy-band member Mingyu went viral for excellent looks and presentation at the event. He chose to dress up in a chic outfit accessorized with black sunglasses, a pearl necklace, a bracelet and a watch. The singer stole the show when he went closer to his fans. However, someone tried to inappropriately touch his abs and fans all over social media are furious. SEVENTEEN'S Mingyu poses for Lollapalooza 2024 Berlin. (Instagram )

What happened during SEVENTEEN's concert at Lollapalooza 2024?

As reported by SportsKeeda, the group performed a 90-minute set for the audience. SEVENTEEN's Vernon addressed all the fans and said, “We know how much you have waited for us. Not only is it our first time in Berlin, it's our first time to perform at Lollapalooza, and it's our first time to headline it. It's all thanks to you guys.” The boy band performed the songs, ‘HOT,’ ‘SOS,’ ‘MAESTRO,’ ‘Ready to love,’ ‘Very Nice’ and more.

Sometime during the performance, group member Mingyu got off the stage and went closer to the barricade to give CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fans) a special view of his dancing and singing skills. The crowd was very surprised at this sudden act, and many were trying to shake hands and get a glimpse of the artist.

Fans on social media noticed that someone in the crowd was inappropriately touching his abs without the artist's consent. This indecent behaviour has sparked rage and frustration all over social media. Many have voiced against the action, stating it is immoral to touch any person without their approval.

What are fans saying in support of Mingyu?

After Mingyu's mind blowing performance, many fans gathered on Twitter/X and started to notice how a CARAT in the crowd was being disrespectful, sexualising the artist's abs while touching him. A disheartened fan expressed, “he stood there in front of you, trusting you not to do something inappropriate. yet you still touched his abs.”

Someone also wrote, “Whoever you are that touched mingyu's body without his consent, don't you have basic human decency?! Why the f**ck would you touch him. You should be thankful that he trusted you guys enough to go that near. Pls BE RESPECTFUL!! It is disgusting you took advantage of that moment.”

Another enraged fan commented, “Mingyu came there to hype the crowd and you can see on this vid he looked down when he felt that someone is touching him, this put him in an uncomfortable situation but he handled it well by facing up to hype the crowd again. Poor mingyu.”

In support of the artist a fan noted, “Reminder that this is harassment. Mingyu (or anyone) being that close is not a permission to touch them wherever you want.” The fan also called this act a “disgusting behavior.”