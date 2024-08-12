Seventeen’s Jeonghan and Jun to miss upcoming world tour and other group activities; here’s why

PLEDIS Entertainment has just made an upsetting announcement for SEVENTEEN fans. On Monday, August 12, several new updates regarding members Jeonghan and Jun were revealed. It has been confirmed that the former is set to begin his military duties this year, whereas the latter will be exploring acting opportunities in China. Jeonghan and Jun are two of the 13 members of SEVENTEEN.

How will this affect SEVENTEEN’s schedule?

PLEDIS has declared that Jeonghan will be absent from the promotional activities for the 12th mini album and will not be participating in the SEVENTEEN world tour, which is scheduled for October 2024. However, the good news is that Jeonghan will still be meeting CARATs and will be participating in the prestigious music event, Lollapalooza Berlin. Lollapalooza will be held from September 7 to 8 in the Olympic Park and Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany.

It was also disclosed that SEVENTEEN’s beloved member Jun will also not be participating in the boy group's upcoming world tour. The Chinese artist is set to pursue his acting career in the latter half of 2024. Unfortunately for group fans, Jun will not be able to attend Lollapalooza Berlin and the promotional activities and music shows for the 12th mini album. However, it has been confirmed that Jun will participate as much as he can in SEVENTEEN’s events to engage with the fan community.

Message for Jeonghan and Jun’s fans

After this unfortunate news was disclosed, PLEDIS Entertainment requested that fans continue supporting Jun’s acting pursuits and Jeonghan’s military completion.

The South Korean agency has also announced that a separate notice will later be issued regarding Jeonghan’s military service. It is expected to provide more detailed information on his return and involvement in SEVENTEEN’s schedule. Lastly, PLEDIS Entertainment has further requested fans to be understanding of the inopportune situation and continue to show love for the boy band.

