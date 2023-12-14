close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan undergoes ankle surgery, to not participate in upcoming tour: ‘He is now recuperating’

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan undergoes ankle surgery, to not participate in upcoming tour: ‘He is now recuperating’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 14, 2023 02:47 PM IST

Jeonghan from SEVENTEEN will not take part in the upcoming group tour ‘Follow’. He had surgery on Thursday.

SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan underwent an ankle surgery on Thursday and is now recuperating. Soompi reported quoting a statement by PLEDIS Entertainment, which said that Jeonghan won't be able to participate in SEVENTEEN's upcoming tour in Fukuoka, Bangkok, Bulacan, and Macao. (Also Read | SEVENTEEN's The8 gets badly mobbed at China airport)

Jeonghan is one of the members of SEVENTEEN.
Jeonghan suffered ankle injury

The full statement read, "Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to inform you about SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan’s current health status and his activities moving forward. Jeonghan previously suffered an injury to his left ankle and has been receiving several conservative treatments. The artist was highly determined to participate in all activities prearranged for this year, so he continued his activities while getting regular checkups on his ankle with medical professionals."

Jeonghan underwent surgery

It also added, "While performing on the recent tour, Jeonghan’s ankle pain worsened. He immediately went to the hospital and was diagnosed by the medical staff as needing surgery. Accordingly, he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, December 13 and underwent ankle surgery on the morning of Thursday, December 14. The surgery was successful, and Jeonghan is now recuperating."

Jeonghan will not take part in upcoming tour

The statement further read, “We believed that it was in the artist’s best interest to prioritize his recovery and rehabilitation above all else at this time. Therefore, it will be difficult for Jeonghan to participate in official activities for the time being, including the upcoming SEVENTEEN Tour ‘Follow’ to Japan Fukuoka concert and the ‘Follow’ to Asia concerts in Bangkok, Bulacan, and Macao.”

It concluded, "We ask for your generous understanding. We will do our very best to support Jeonghan’s treatment and recovery so he can meet the fans as his healthiest self again. Thank you."

About SEVENTEEN

It is a South Korean boy group formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted on May 26, 2015.

