SEVENTEEN's The8 gets badly mobbed at China airport, fans fume over security: ‘Disgusting’

SEVENTEEN member The8 aka Xu Minghao had a bad experience right after landing in China. He reached China to attend the Kiko Milano event as their brand ambassador. Several visuals from the airport show him terrified and puzzled as fans surrounded him at the airport and mobbed him amid poor security. Also read: SEVENTEEN to release new album in October SEVENTEEN member The8, real name Xu Minghao received better security after he was mobbed by many at airport.

SEVENTEEN's Minghao terrified in China

In a video, The8 is seen arriving at the airport. Walking inside the terminal, he posed for pictures. However, things took a different turn when a sea of fans rushed towards him. The singer with minimal security and looked petrified. A video captured a distressed Minghao covering his ears and even ducking over to protect himself as fans began touching and pulling him.

Internet worried for The8

Although the singer seemed better during his later livestream, fans are not happy about the airport incident. Slamming those at the airport and also SEVENTEEN's agency Pledis Entertainment, many requested better security for the star. Sharing a video from the airport, a fan wrote on X, “This is what happened earlier when Minghao landed in China. He literally have a scheduled live later. He needs rest and to get ready in a few hours but instead he was greeted with people mobbing him & based on the videos, he's clearly terrified. STOP THIS!” “He still waves goodbye to them… oh Minghao you’re too kind for this cruel world,” added another.

One more fan posted, “May I ask if @pledis_17 @pledis17_STAFF and XCSS don't have the money to hire bouncers anymore? Those at the airport are people who take pics of celebrities for profit, not fans at all! Why should Minghao be subjected to such treatment?” “I can’t even put into words how mad & worried I am right now. seeing Minghao covering his ears and panicking while people kept on mobbing him. Pledis when will u learn. The op in the video was also laughing. Like not a single respect left in their bodies. Absolutely disgusting,” also shared someone.

Reportedly, Minghao has been provided with better security from the cosmetic brand now. Some new visuals show him walking around tight security. However, it's not known yet if he has left China or not.

Who is The8?

The8 is a part of SEVENTEEN. Formed and debuted under Pledis, the K-pop group has thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They released their latest track Seventeenth Heaven, which is their eleventh extended play (EP), in October this year.

