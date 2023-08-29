SEVENTEEN to release new album in October, fans celebrate on Twitter

SEVENTEEN members are gearing up for their much-awaited comeback in October. While their leader Choi Seung Cheol aka S.Coups is currently recuperating from his knee injury, a report on Hankook Ilbo suggested that Seungkwan, who was previously unwell, will be a part of the comeback. Added to this, SEVENTEEN also confirmed to release their 11th mini album on the occasion. Also read: SEVENTEEN’s S.COUPS discharged from hospital after successful surgery following knee injury SEVENTEEN will drop a new album in October.

SEVENTEEN's upcoming album

On Tuesday, reports about SEVENTEEN's surprise 11th album started doing rounds. Reacting to them, SEVENTEEN's agency PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed the speculations. Soompi quoted the agency saying, "It is true they are making a comeback with their 11th mini album at the end of October. Currently, they are in the final stages of preparations for the album, and we will announce the exact comeback date.”

Reacting to the news, a fan wrote on Twitter, “OMG I’m so excited!!! This comeback is going to be big.” “My heart is beating so fast. I just read about Tomorrow X Together expected Comeback on 13 October. Taylor Swift is also coming in October. My birthday is in October. And Seventeen confirmed like 2 months ago...OCTOBER," added another. Someone tweeted, “The kings are coming back.”

SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN was formed by Pledis Entertainment and debuted under the same agency in 2015. The K-pop boy group consists of thirteen members--S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Recently, S. Coups injured himself on the sets while filming content. He injured his left knee and underwent a surgery. The agency recently shared his health update and informed that his surgery has been successful.

Last mini album of SEVENTEEN

Earlier this year, in March, SEVENTEEN announced the news of their 19th album FML, which released on April 24. The extended play (EP) went on to record 4.6 million pre-orders and became the K-Pop album with the most pre-orders in history at the time. FML came with two lead title tracks--Super and F*** My Life.

After its release, FML became the best-selling K-Pop album in history, with 3.9 million first-day sales and 4.5 million first-week sales as per a report of Forbes. It also became the highest-ranking album yet on the Billboard 200, as it secured the No. 2 spot.

Following the success of FML, the group also re-released eight of their previous out-of-print albums. In July, SEVENTEEN hosted a 2-day concert, Follow to Seoul, at the Gocheok Sky Dome, which became a huge hit.

