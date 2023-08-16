SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan confirmed to return from break with group's comeback in October

SEVENTEEN's member Seungkwan will return to work sooner than you think! On Wednesday, a report from Scoompi confirmed that Seungkwan will be joining SEVENTEEN's upcoming comeback in October. Seungkwan paused all of his activities due to health-related concerns earlier in July this year. He was even missing from the group's FOLLOW concert in Seoul. Also read: SEVENTEEN sweeps charts with tenth mini-album FML SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan is on a break to focus on his health.

Seungkwan to return in October

As per the report, the agency said that they are still in discussions with Seungkwan about the exact date of his return. It is said that he would be back, sometime, by September. The news outlet quoted the agency saying, “Seungkwan is planning to join the rest of SEVENTEEN for their October comeback and new album.”

“Seungkwan is currently focusing entirely on his recovery. We are in the process of discussing the time of his return with the artist himself. We predict that he will return by September at the latest and be able to meet his fans again," added his agency PLEDIS Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN and its comeback

SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted in 2015. On March 31, 2023, SEVENTEEN announced the news of their tenth extended play FML releasing on April 24. The EP went on to record 4.6 million pre-orders and became the K-Pop album with the most pre-orders in history at the time. It also came with two lead singles, Super and F**k My Life. After its release, the album became the best-selling K-Pop album in history, with 3.9 million first-day sales and 4.5 million first-week sales reportedly. In July SEVENTEEN held a 2-day concert, Follow, at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

Seungkwan's health

Seungkwan, ahead of the Seoul Concert, took a break. Explaining his brief hiatus, the agency had said, "Seungkwan recently visited the hospital due to feeling unwell, and the medical staff advised him to take the necessary time to rest and recover. The artist himself is determined to continue his scheduled activities, however, the agency felt that it would be better for him to focus on recovering his health for the time being as recommended by the medical staff.

“Consequently, Seungkwan unfortunately will not be able to take part in upcoming events such as the Tencent Music Entertainment Award (TMEA) 2023, fan signing event in China, and SEVENTEEN TOUR “FOLLOW” TO SEOUL. We would like to apologize to fans and ask for your generous understanding.”

