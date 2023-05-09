Pop sensation SEVENTEEN sweeps charts with tenth mini-album ‘FML’, dazzles fans with double title tracks

SEVENTEEN, the K-pop sensation, has once again proven their unrivaled status by sweeping domestic and international music charts with their tenth mini-album, FML. The group's achievements have been nothing short of remarkable, having become the only artist to exceed three million copies sold on the first day of the album's release worldwide. K-Pop superstars SEVENTEEN have completed their successful activities for their tenth mini-album, 'FML,' leaving behind a trail of records and messages of comfort and hope.

In addition, they set a new record for the highest Initial Chodong sales volume of a K-pop album, with 4,550,214 copies sold in the first week.

The album has also been a huge success in Japan, with SEVENTEEN ranking first on Oricon's weekly album chart for the aggregation period of April 24-30. Their success did not stop there, as FML took first place on Billboard Japan's "Artist 100," "Hot Album," "Downloaded Album," and "Top Album Sales" charts, respectively.

What makes this album even more special is that it is the first album with a double title song by SEVENTEEN after its debut. The music video for "F*ck My Life" showcased everyone gathering and leaving somewhere to find true happiness in a world full of misfortune. In contrast, the music video for "Super" showcased an impressive mega-crew performance, displaying the group's different charms.

After the release of the sound source, "Super" not only topped the Melon and Bugs real-time charts, which are major music sites in Korea but also topped the iTunes "Top Song" chart in a total of 36 countries/regions, including Singapore, the Philippines, Brazil, and India. It stood out on the global charts.

SEVENTEEN has proven that their success is not limited to Korea, and they continue to achieve new milestones. The group's tenth mini-album, FML, has delivered messages of comfort and hope, bringing joy to their fans worldwide.