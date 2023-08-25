SEVENTEEN’s S.COUPS discharged from hospital after successful surgery following knee injury

SEVENTEEN leader S. Coups is currently recuperating from his recent knee injury. His agency PLEDIS Entertainment shared his latest health update recently. Choi Seung Cheol's surgery for the same was successful and was discharged from the hospital. Also read: SEVENTEEN’s S.COUPS to undergo surgery after injury due to ligament tear SEVENTEEN's S. Coups had a successful surgery after knee injury.

S. Coups health update

Soompi quoted the agency, "Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to update you on the progression of the medical treatment for SEVENTEEN member S. Coups.

“On August 10, S. Coups sustained a tear to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the left knee during a content shoot. After receiving necessary pre-surgery medical treatment as recommended by the medical staff, he underwent surgery to restore his ACL and anterolateral ligament on Monday the 21. The surgery was a success and S.Coups was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning the 24 and has been resting since.”

S. Coups halts activities for recovery

The agency informed fans that S. Coups will be seen with crutches and a wheelchair. They said, "S.Coups will be focusing solely on recovery and rehabilitation for the foreseeable future per recommendation from the medical team. To expedite his recovery, S.Coups will be wearing a leg brace and using crutches and a wheelchair. Once the surgical site is healed, he will undergo physical therapy so that he can return in full health to his fans.

“Once the medical team confirms the stable recovery of the surgical area, S.Coups plans to participate in the second-half schedule with flexibility and within reasonable limits. We ask for your kind understanding. We will do our best to support S. Coups in recovering his health, placing his recovery as the top most priority. Thank you.”

C. Coups' injury

Earlier this month, Choi Seung Cheol suffered a torn ligament during a shoot. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Upon probe at the hospital, a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was identified in his left knee. Due to his injury, he will not be a part of the SEVENTEEN's upcoming October comeback. The group consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Before S.Coups, Seungkwan was on a brief hiatus due to health-related problems.

