SEVENTEEN’s S.COUPS to undergo surgery after injury due to ligament tear, shares health update

SEVENTEEN member S.COUPS aka Choi Seung Cheol recently suffered a torn ligament during a shoot and was rushed to a hospital. His agency Pledis Entertainment revealed that he will be undergoing surgery soon and will be taking a seemingly long break to recuperate. The singer has personally shared his health update with worried fans on the internet as well. Also read: SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan confirmed to return from break with group's comeback in October SEVENTEEN’s S.COUPS aka Choi Seung Cheol is the leader of the group.

S.COUPS injures himself on shoot

His agency on the online fan community Weverse wrote, as per Koreaboo, “Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to inform you about SEVENTEEN member S.COUPS’s current health status and his activities moving forward.”

“On August 10, S.COUPS sustained an injury to the left knee as he was landing while playing a ball game for a content shoot. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he underwent a comprehensive medical examination including an MRI scan. During the examination, a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was identified in the left knee," they continued.

S.COUPS to undergo surgery soon

The agency also revealed that the injured singer is currently preparing for surgery, following which he will be on rest. “The artist is receiving necessary medical treatment prior to the surgery as recommended by the medical staff and will undergo surgery as soon as possible. We will provide another update on the progression of treatments and his rehabilitation schedule at a later time,” they mentioned.

The agency also said the singer won't take part in upcoming activities and apologised, "S.COUPS will be unable to participate in the majority of official activities for the foreseeable future, and will focus on his recovery through surgery and rehabilitation. We would like to extend our deepest apology to his fans for any distress or worry this may have caused. The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group’s prearranged engagements. However, his participation will be adjusted depending on the circumstances, placing his recovery as the top most priority as per recommendation of the medical staff. We will do our best to aid in S.COUPS’s treatment and recovery so that he can return in full health to his fans as quickly as possible. Thank you.”

S.COUPS shares health update

Meanwhile, S.COUPS personally shared his health update with SEVENTEEN fans aka Carats on the platform and promised to return soon. He wrote, “I’m worried that Carats might be very shocked after hearing the news. I was a bit surprised at first because I suddenly got hurt while being focused on filming. I went to the hospital immediately and got diagnosed, so don’t worry too much.”

“We had so much planned, and I feel so bad, but for now, I will focus on treatment and recovery so that I can come back quickly and show Carats a good stage. I am sorry to the members who have prepared the stages together and to Carats. Carats, don’t worry too much, I will get the surgery done, eat well, focus on treatment, and come by to say hello occasionally,” he added.

Fans upset over S.COUPS' injury

Reacting to the news of S.COUPS's injury, fans have been praying for his quick recovery. Responding to the news of surgery, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Oh no! Hope you feel better. Torn ACL is not fun at all!” “Get well soon cheol oppa rest well and eat healthy food a lot... fighting,” added another.

SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group has several activities scheduled for their October comeback. Previously, member Seungkwan was on a break due to health-related issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON