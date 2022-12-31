Amit Shah in Manipur to inaugurate Olympic Park among other projects on Jan 6

Union minister of home affairs Amit Shah is set to visit Manipur on January 6 where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects in the Northeastern state, officials said.

“The projects costing around ₹300 crore will be inaugurated while foundation stones for projects costing around ₹1000 crore will be laid,” Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh told reporters on Friday.

Also Read: Modi virtually flags off Vande Bharat Express in Bengal

Among the projects to be launched is the first Olympic park in the Northeast at Sangaithel hillock in Manipur, built by the state government about 15 km west of Imphal which houses statues of state Olympians. The park will also accommodate statues of any state sportspersons participating in the Olympics in future.

The state government is also setting up an excellent training centre at the Olympics Park in consultation with Samsung for which necessary machines are expected to arrive by January 15 to provide training facilities in judo, weightlifting and boxing.

Since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics onwards, Manipur has so far produced 19 Olympians, including seven from hockey, four each from boxing and weightlifting, three from judo and one from archery.

The visiting central leader would also inaugurate Churachandpur Medical College, state rural development & Panchayati raj minister Yumnam Khemchan said.

As per the ministry’s statement, during his day-long visit to the state in the first week of January next year, Shah will inaugurate Manipur Olympic Park; INA (Indian National Army) advance headquarters at Moirang in Bishnupur district; Churachandpur Medical College and Amusement Park in Churachandpur district among other things.