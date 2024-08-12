 aespa's next-level success dominates Girl Group brand rankings again; IVE, Red Velvet are top contenders in August - Hindustan Times
aespa's next-level success dominates Girl Group brand rankings again; IVE, Red Velvet are top contenders in August

ByAshima Grover
Aug 12, 2024 03:51 AM IST

aespa leads August Girl Group brand rankings for the second consecutive month amid the ongoing 2024 Synk Parallel Line tour.

aespa is on top of Girl Group brand reputation rankings for the second month in a row. Following up on its big July win, the SM Entertainment music act has again trailed ahead of several other stellar names in the K-pop industry. With the quartet's 2024 world tour dates listed for China, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia and New South Wales all through August, the hyperpop pioneer has deservedly celebrated raging success.

aespa and IVE were again perched atop the Girl Group brand reputation rankings for the second month in a row.
aespa and IVE were again perched atop the Girl Group brand reputation rankings for the second month in a row.

In keeping with the July pattern, IVE held on to its second rank, following aespa's lead like last month. Red Velvet, LE SSERAFIM, TWICE and (G)I-DLE also retained their spots in the top 10.

As always, the brand reputation index analysis studied the cumulative results of various of girl group's media coverage, interaction and consumer participation. For this month, the data was collected from July 11 to August 11.

Also read | SEVENTEEN surpasses BTS to become the top K-pop boy group in August Brand Reputation rankings

aespa's leading rank was attributed to its grand reputation index of 5,248,038. Fans highly relied on keyword searches like “Supernova,” “Armageddon,” and “global tour” while wanting to know the group better. Other top-ranking terms related to the group's search analysis were “record,” “dominate” and “success.” Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning collectively also scored 92.87% positive reaction in August.

Their seniors at SM Entertainment, Red Velvet, also upped their game, climbing up to the third rank, with a 3,042,262 brand reputation score.

IVE took second place with a 3,139,779 score, whereas LE SSERAFIM closed the top 5 roster with a 2,674,837 index. On the other hand, KISS OF LIFE leapt from its former #18 rank to join the leading names at #4. The rookie girl group earned a brand reputation index of 2,958,447.

TWICE, BLACKPINK, Dreamcatcher and MAMAMOO were some prominently famed third generation K-pop groups that made it to the top 30.

Also read | Taylor Swift's Wembley concerts to beef up security forces after foiled terror plot in Vienna

Top 30 Girl Groups of August 2024

  1. aespa
  2. IVE
  3. Red Velvet
  4. KISS OF LIFE
  5. LE SSERAFIM
  6. TWICE
  7. BLACKPINK
  8. OH MY GIRL
  9. cignature
  10. (G)I-DLE
  11. Apink
  12. tripleS
  13. ILLIT
  14. Girls' Generation
  15. NMIXX
  16. BABYMONSTER
  17. fromis_9
  18. STAYC
  19. H1-KEY
  20. Dreamcatcher
  21. MAMAMOO
  22. WJSN
  23. Kep1er
  24. LOONA
  25. NewJeans
  26. APRIL
  27. woo!ah!
  28. Girl's Day
  29. DIA
  30. Bling Bling

