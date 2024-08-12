aespa's next-level success dominates Girl Group brand rankings again; IVE, Red Velvet are top contenders in August

aespa is on top of Girl Group brand reputation rankings for the second month in a row. Following up on its big July win, the SM Entertainment music act has again trailed ahead of several other stellar names in the K-pop industry. With the quartet's 2024 world tour dates listed for China, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia and New South Wales all through August, the hyperpop pioneer has deservedly celebrated raging success. aespa and IVE were again perched atop the Girl Group brand reputation rankings for the second month in a row.

In keeping with the July pattern, IVE held on to its second rank, following aespa's lead like last month. Red Velvet, LE SSERAFIM, TWICE and (G)I-DLE also retained their spots in the top 10.

As always, the brand reputation index analysis studied the cumulative results of various of girl group's media coverage, interaction and consumer participation. For this month, the data was collected from July 11 to August 11.

aespa's leading rank was attributed to its grand reputation index of 5,248,038. Fans highly relied on keyword searches like “Supernova,” “Armageddon,” and “global tour” while wanting to know the group better. Other top-ranking terms related to the group's search analysis were “record,” “dominate” and “success.” Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning collectively also scored 92.87% positive reaction in August.

Their seniors at SM Entertainment, Red Velvet, also upped their game, climbing up to the third rank, with a 3,042,262 brand reputation score.

IVE took second place with a 3,139,779 score, whereas LE SSERAFIM closed the top 5 roster with a 2,674,837 index. On the other hand, KISS OF LIFE leapt from its former #18 rank to join the leading names at #4. The rookie girl group earned a brand reputation index of 2,958,447.

TWICE, BLACKPINK, Dreamcatcher and MAMAMOO were some prominently famed third generation K-pop groups that made it to the top 30.

Top 30 Girl Groups of August 2024