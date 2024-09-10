Lollapalooza India 2025 line-up: Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Hanumankind to headline music festival in Mumbai

This organisers for the two-day musical extravaganza Lollapalooza India unveiled the line-up for its 2025 edition on Tuesday. Global sensations like Green Day and Shawn Mendes will headline the festival next year, whereas budding talent like Hanumankind will also grace the stage. (Also Read: HanuMankind's Big Dawgs achieves another milestone on the Billboard Global 200) Green Day and Shawn Mendes will headline Lollapalooza India 2025

Lollapalooza line-up

The multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza will be back in India with its third edition on March 8 and 9, 2025. Artists across genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM and techno will perform at this edition, which will span across 20 hours and 4 stages.

Here are key players from the line-up for the next edition:

Green Day

The American rock band, comprising lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist and backing vocalist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool, will perform for the first time in India in their over 35-year-long career. The five-time Grammy Award winners took to their Instagram handle on Tuesday morning, announcing that they'll be headlining Lollapalooza India 2025. “Another first for us!! India, you’ve been calling our name... and it’s finally time to answer. We’ll see you in Mumbai next March for @LollaIndia (yo emoji),” they wrote.

Shawn Mendes

The 26-year old Canadian popstar will also perform at the festival. He took to his Instagram Stories and shared the line-up with the text, “So excited @lollaindia (red heart emojis).”

Hanumankind

Indian rapper Hanumankind recently shot to international fame with his superhit English song Big Dawgs. It has garnered over 57 million views on YouTube. The song, penned and composed by the artiste, gained popularity for its political lyrics on the theme of identity and its creative music video set within a classic carnival attraction known as the 'wall of death'. Hanumankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, will also make his acting debut as Anurag Kashyap's son in Aashiq Abu's Malayalam gangster film Rifle Club. Before Lollapalooza, Hanumankind is performing in Bengaluru and Mumbai on September 13 and 15, respectively.

Other artists in the line-up include Louis Tomlinson, Raftaar, Dot., and Lisa Mishra, who also recently made her acting debut with Call Me Bae.