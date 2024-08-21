HanuMankind's Big Dawgs achieves another milestone on the Billboard Global 200

HanuMankind’s latest track Big Dawgs landed another feat as it entered the Top 10 tracks on the Billboard Global 200 singles. The track which also features producer Kalmi leaped and landed in 9th position on the chart. Earlier, Big Dawgs made it big by surpassing Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us on Spotify’s Global Top 50 playlist. HanuMankind's Big Dawgs entered the Top 10 list on Billboard Global 200 charts, ranking at No. 9.(@hanumankind/Instagram)

Big Dawgs ranked at No. 9 on Billboard Global 200 charts

Yet another feat for HanuMnakind’s Big Dawgs as it ranked No. 9 on Billboard Global 200 charts and No. 8 on the US Excl. Charts. The entry marked the Indian rapper’s first production in the Top 10 list. Entry on both prestigious charts is a testament to the song’s global popularity as the songs go through a rigorous process where they are selected on a combination of their streaming and sales data from over 200 territories worldwide.

The sensational track’s growth is remarkable as it jumped from 17th position to 9th position on the Billboard charts and from 13th position to 8th position on the US Excl. charts. The leap is a result of a 15% increase in streaming fueled by 59.3 million streams and a 7% increase in sales fueled by 5,000 sales. The song appealed to a global audience as 45.3 million streams were recorded from the geographical region outside the US, as reported by The Plunge Daily. The track has also entered the Top 10 list on various charts of Billboard including the Hits of the World chart for India where the track held its position strong at No. 3.

Other songs in the Top 10 on Billboard Global 200 charts

Big Dawgs entered the chart and made its position among other international hits. The Top 10 list included Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us at No.10 which was surpassed by HanuMnakind’s Big Dawgs again as the latter landed at No. 9. Benson Boon’s Beautiful Things is positioned at No. 8, Good Luck Babe! by Chapell Roan at No. 7, Who by BTS’ Jimin made it to 6th position, Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido by Karol G and Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter at No. 4.

The Top 3 positions are occupied by Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy) at No.3, Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso at No. 2 and Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather at No. 1.