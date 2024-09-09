Blackpink's Jennie signs with Columbia Records as solo artist, announces new solo single

Jennie, a member of Blackpink has signed as a solo artist with the Columbia Records. This does not translate to a break-off from her previous record level. The deal is in partnership with ODDATELIER her record label and entertainment company. The announcement of Jennie’s association with the new label came on Sunday, September 8. The K-pop idol will also release a new single in October 2024. Jennie will release her new single with Columbia Records in October 2024.(@jnkrated/X)

Jennie’s solo venture

In December 2024, the Blackpink members announced they were parting ways with their label, YG Entertainment as they embark on their solo journeys. However, all the group activities will be conducted via the YG label. In June of 2023, Jennie released One of the Girls with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of actor Johnny Depp. The track was featured in HBO’s The Idol starring the latter two in the series, as reported by Billboard.

Jennie’s solo has since then been streamed over 1 billion times on Spotify alone and RIAA certified it as Platinum. The track was followed by her next solo titled You and Me which opened at the no.1 position on Billboard Global Excel US chart. With this smashing opening, she became the second member to do so preceded by Rosé’s On the Ground.

Her first solo song, aptly titled SOLO was released in 2018 and topped the Billboard‘s World Digital Song Sales chart. This year she released a couple of collaborative songs including SPOT! with ZICO and Slow Motion with Matt Champion.

Other Blackpink members’ solo journey

After splitting from YG Entertainment, Jisoo released her debut album titled Me in March 2023 which included hits like Flower and All Eyes on Me. She recently launched her record label as well called Blissoo. Lisa released her first solo since the split in June 2024 titled Rockstar. Like Jisoo, she also launched her label record called LLOUD. She did release a few solo tracks in 2021 as well. Rosé’s debut single album R was released in March 2021.