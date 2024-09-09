Netflix's Love Next Door hits No. 1 in ratings as Jung Hae In tops actor buzz rankings; Good Partner crowned king

Korean drama, Love Next Door, starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, continues to dominate the ratings and buzz charts. As the show enters its second half, it has not only secured the top spot in its time slot but has also claimed the second position on the list of most buzzworthy K-dramas. Also read: BTS’ RM lands his first-ever Spotify global top 10 spot as Neva Play’s ‘paved the way’ roars on trend Love Next Door (Netflix/tvN) No Gain No Love (tvN/Prime Video)

Meanwhile, SBS's Good Partner remains a strong contender, topping the buzzworthy list in terms of both drama and cast members. JTBC's Romance in the House also maintains its tight grip in the leading positions on the rankings list.

Love Next Door Soars to No. 1

Despite a slight decline in ratings, Love Next Door, also available on Netflix for a global audience, maintained its top position in its time slot as it prepares to kick off the second half of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the popular romantic comedy experienced a minor dip, averaging a nationwide rating of 6.5 percent compared to the previous week's 6.8 percent.

However, the show continues to enjoy massive popularity. On Netflix, the Jung Hae In starrer comfortably holds the fifth spot in the non-English TV shows category, while another Korean OTT series, The Frog, has risen to the fourth position.

K-drama weekly ratings

JTBC's Romance in the House recorded an average nationwide rating of 4.1 percent ahead of its final week. Meanwhile, Channel A's Cinderella at 2AM and TV Chosun's DNA Lover recorded relatively low ratings of 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Finally, KBS 2TV's Beauty and Mr Romantic continued its dominance with an impressive average nationwide rating of 19.8 percent.

Love Next door sweeps most buzzworthy drama list

According to Soompi, the Good Data Corporation’s weekly rankings placed Good Partner at No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week since its premiere, as the top drama generating the most buzz. Meanwhile, Love Next Door held steady at No. 2 on the drama list.

Among the cast rankings, Jang Nara remained firm at No. 3, with Ji Seung Hyun following at No. 6 and Nam Ji Hyun at No. 7. Meanwhile, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min continued to hold the top spots, securing No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, thanks to their standout success.

tvN's No Gain No Love, also available on Prime Video for international viewers, climbed to the third spot on this week's drama list. Its lead actors, Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae entered the actor list at positions four and ten, respectively. Meanwhile, the stars of Romance in the House, Ji Jin Hee and Son Naeun, rose to positions 8 and 9 on the actor list as the show debuted at number 4. ENA's Your Honor followed closely behind at the 5th position.

Top 10 TV Dramas of the Week Top 10 Actors SBS's Good Partner Jung Hae In (Love Next Door) tvN's Love Next Door Jung So Min (Love Next Door) tvN's No Gain No Love Jang Nara (Good Partner) JTBC's Romance in the House Shin Min Ah (No Gain No Love) ENA's Your Honor Go Min Si (The Frog) MBC's Black Out Ji Seung Hyun (Good Partner) KBS2's Beauty and Mr. Romantic Nam Ji Hyun (Good Partner) KBS1's Su Ji and U Ri Ji Jin Hee (Romance in the House) KBS2's Perfect Family Son Naeun (Romance in the House) MBN's Bad Memory Eraser Kim Young Dae (No Gain No Love)

Data by (Soompi)