SEVENTEEN's Mingyu recovers from back pain 'with surprising speed', will now participate in group activities

PLEDIS' statement on Mingyu

The statement by PLEDIS Entertainment read, “Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to provide an update on SEVENTEEN member Mingyu and his resumption of activities. On Thursday, October 26, Mingyu visited the hospital due to sudden lower back pain.”

Update on Mingyu's recovery

It added, “Following the recommendation from the medical staff, the artist took a period of rest and received necessary treatment, and we are pleased to inform you that he has recovered with surprising speed, and his physical condition has greatly improved. As such, Mingyu will be participating in SEVENTEEN’s activities starting today.”

The statement added, “The company will continue to prioritize the artist’s safety above all else and ensure that he participates in SEVENTEEN’s scheduled activities always within reasonable limits, closely monitoring his health conditions.”

PLEDIS thanks fans

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the fans for their care and concern toward Mingyu’s health. We will continue making sure that the artist can engage with the fans at his healthiest state moving forward. Thank you," concluded the statement.

About Mingyu

