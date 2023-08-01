Fans go crazy over a blooper as BTS' Jungkook and Seventeen's Mingyu rock Seven dance challenge in matching outfits

The friendship between BTS' Jungkook and Seventeen's Mingyu is the stuff of legend. Despite their hectic schedules, the 97-liners best friends always make time for each other, and fans can't get enough of their bond. Recently, the duo teamed up for yet another dance challenge, this time grooving to Jungkook's latest solo single "Seven." BTS' Jungkook & Seventeen's Mingyu's dance challenge to "Seven" delights fans.(Weverse )

Earlier, Jungkook had joined Mingyu for the "SUPER" challenge, which went viral in no time. Now, Mingyu returned the favor by dancing with Jungkook for the "Seven" challenge. Both dressed in matching black and white outfits with sunglasses, they exuded a cool vibe that perfectly complemented the sensual ethos of Jungkook's song.

However, as they danced effortlessly, a blooper ensued when Mingyu momentarily forgot the choreography, leaving Jungkook puzzled. It was a classic "huh, what just happened?" moment that added even more charm to their friendship.

Jungkook released his solo track "Seven" in June, showcasing his mesmerizing vocals and visuals, and it quickly became a hit among fans. Recently returning to South Korea after international promotional activities, Jungkook hinted at the possibility of another challenge collaboration with Mingyu during a live broadcast. He joked that he was too "Lazy" to teach Mingyu the choreography, encouraging him to learn it himself for the challenge.

As expected, netizens couldn't contain their excitement when Jungkook posted the "Seven" challenge video. The blooper, matching outfits, and undeniable chemistry between the two besties made the video an instant hit. “The way mingyu made a mistake and stopped and jungkook just looked at him lol CUTE,” wrote one fan. “Not mingyu forgetting the seven choreo and the way jungkook glared at him. Their friendship is so adorable,” tweeted another.

With BTS' Jungkook and Seventeen's Mingyu always setting major friendship goals, fans can't wait to see what they'll do next. As ARMYs and Carats celebrate this heartwarming collaboration, they eagerly await more interactions between the two talented artists in the future.

