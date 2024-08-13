‘Rockstar’ Lisa sets the record straight on Blackpink's group status amid members' solo careers

In case you missed it, Blackpink is here to stay. However, if there's even the slimmest sliver of doubt about the K-pop girl group's future, Lisa Manobal just spilled the beans, AGAIN, for your peace of mind. Lisa Manobal(Instagram)

Almost a month after YG Entertainment's founder Yang Hyun Suk laid out the artistic plans for all groups under the agency's banner, the Thai rapper has addressed the status of group activities for the quartet. Given the music act's current chapter, rife with group silence, as all four members chart out their separate courses in different directions as soloists, fans have been severely concerned about Blackpink projects.

Dealing with a K-pop group's radio silence era is no job for the faint-hearted, and the same scenario was fleshing out in Blackpink's backyard until YG announced a cohesive schedule brimming with world tours all around.

In June 2024, Lisa released her first solo single - Rockstar - in three years, which also marked her first release since departing YG Entertainment and launching her own label, LLOUD. The hip-hop track's cyberpunk visuals paid homage to Lisa's Thai roots, revealing a new side to the beloved artist. Soon after that, YG confirmed that Blackpink members would soon be reuniting for a new comeback and world tour series, ready to kick-off in 2025.

Is Blackpink still together?

The simple and straighforward answer is yes. Although all four members - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa - declined renewing their solo contracts with the label, their group still remains signed to YG as an entity – hence the world tour announcement.

Further dispelling any fears of a potential disbandment, Lisa came clean in an August interview with ELLE. “Of course we're continuing, for sure,” the Thai “Rockstar” confirmed.

“We're so proud of Blackpink, and I love Blackpink. It is not just because of our fans, it's for ourselves.” she added before switching to Korean to say, “There was no doubt. This is our life.”

However, that's not to say that her solo endeavours will be taking a back seat in the meantime. The 27-year-old rapper is set to take on her first acting role in the Thailand-set The White Lotus Season 3. Filmed in Bangkok, and the islands of Phuket and Koh Samui, the HBO hit sensation is expected to arrive sometime in 2025.

In the meantime, Lisa's brand-new collaborative track, New Woman. featuring Spanish star Rosalia is almost here. The exciting music release will officially roll out on streaming platforms on August 15.